Britney Spears Does Yoga in Bikini a Week After Leaving Treatment

Britney Spears is feeling like her old self.

One week after being released from a health facility, the "Baby One More Time" singer shared another video of her workout with her devoted fans. In the new clip posted on Saturday, Spears, 37, is seen wearing a black-and-white bikini while she does a variety of yoga poses.

Set to Cardi B's "I Like It," the pop star flashes her toned abs as she moves into a headstand, planks, warrior pose and splits. "Yoga on the green 😜😌I really like it LIKE THAT!!," she captioned the clip, which quickly filled up with encouraging comments from her followers.

ET learned last week that Spears was heading home after completing her treatment at a health facility. A source told ET on Friday that the pop star was "doing really well" and that her friends and family were all "incredibly relieved" to see her happy and thriving since leaving treatment.

"When she was in the facility, Britney spoke nonstop about going home and seeing her boys, and that is the very first thing she did," the source said of Spears, who shares two kids -- Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12 -- with ex-husband Kevin Federline. "She wants to spend every moment she can with them and can't wait for their summer break to begin."

"While everyone warned her to take it slow and give herself time in the facility, Britney missed her routine and just being in her own bed," the source added. "She has come such a long way. She's had years of therapy and care, and this time, she knew the signs when she needed help. With the support of [boyfriend] Sam Asghari and her father [Jamie Spears] she made the decision to get help and she's very proud of that."

ET learned in April that Spears had checked herself into a health facility. An additional source told ET at the time that she made the decision in order to deal with the tremendous stress she's been having over her father's current health crisis.

For now, it looks as if Spears is starting to get back into her routine. On Friday, she also shared pics from a photo shoot she had. Though she didn't elaborate on what it was for.

