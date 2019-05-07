Britney Spears is seeking a restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi.

Legal counsel for the pop icon filed documents on Tuesday asking the court for a temporary restraining order against Lutfi, a source confirms to ET.

The documents allege that the ex-manager has been harassing her and her mother, Lynne Spears, since Britney completed treatment at a health facility last month, according to multiplereports.

The singer claims in court documents that Lutfi has been texting harrassing messages to her and her family, while posting disparaging and disruptive comments on social media, TMZ reports.

Britney's attorneys also allege that Lutfi has attempted to impact the singer's conservatorship by taking to social media to make calls for "vigilante action," as well as offering bribes and threatening the release of private information," according to a report by The Blast.

Lutfi has also allegedly threatened to release "trunks" of supposedly damaging materials and photos of the singer, which he allegedly accumulated during the time he was her manager.

The documents reportedly claim that Lutfi's actions have had a negative affect on her mental health and emotional well-being.

If the temporary restraining order is granted, he would be required to remain at least 200 yards away from the singer, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, her two children, and her mother, and Lutfi would be banned from attempting to communicate with any of them via text message or social media, TMZ reports.

The court documents also reportedly claim that Lutfi tried to offer Lynne $1,000 to involve herself in her daughter's conservatorship.

While Lynne reportedly rejected the offer, it was recently revealed that she will be attending two hearings regarding Britney's conservatorship, and has legally requested special notice of all matters relating to said conservatorship.

