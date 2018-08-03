Britney Spears collected quite the pretty penny last year.

The "Piece of Me" singer made a grand total of $56,562,912.38 in 2017, according to financial records obtained by ET. The documents were submitted as part of Spears' ongoing child support case with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline. The former backup dancer filed court docs in May requesting an increase in the $20,000 a month he receives for the pair's two kids: 12-year-old Sean Preston and 11-year-old Jayden James.

In the document, Spears says she pays her father, Jamie Spears, $128,000 per year as her conservator. She also lists her expenses, which include dry cleaning, insurance, meals, entertainment, etc. as $384,126.38.

As for where Spears is spending that money, she's a big fan of Trader Joe's, as well as Target, Ralphs, Bed Bath & Beyond and Walmart. She loves eating at places like Tommy's Burger, Wetzel's Pretzels, Sonic and McDonald's, and hitting up AMC Theaters and Disneyland. Her favorite stores include Nike, Macy's, TJ Maxx and Old Navy.

ET previously learned that Spears and her ex first attempted to work out their expenses privately, but Federline filed court docs in Los Angeles asking for an increase in child support last month based on Spears' rising income due to her Las Vegas residency and worldwide tour, reported by Forbes, and his lack of steady work as a DJ.

While Spears' financial records were submitted as part of their child support battle, a source told ET in June that she was also "getting a full forensic report on Kevin to try to prove where the money she provides is actually being spent." In addition to his two kids with Spears, the former backup dancer is also father to four other children.

A separate source, meanwhile, told ET in June that Spears and Federline's relationship was starting to sour over their child support battle.

"Britney and Kevin had a cordial relationship until Kevin started asking for more money. Now they only speak through attorneys," the source claims. "Last summer, Britney offered to take the boys more often and even discussed having more custody. That seems to be what started this entire ordeal."

"Some of Kevin's friends think he feels threatened because Britney is doing so well that she might not need him to have the kids as much anymore. Therefore, his child support might plummet," the source continues. "Kevin needs that money to keep up the lifestyle that he has become accustomed to."

See more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Britney Spears and Kevin Federline Went From Friendly Exes to Feuding (Exclusive)

Kevin Federline Is Seeking Increase in Child Support From Britney Spears

Inside Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's Expensive Child Support Battle (Exclusive)

Related Gallery