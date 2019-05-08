Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager Sam Lutfi

Britney Spears' restraining order against her former manager, Sam Lutfi, has been granted.

ET confirms that the temporary restraining order filed on Tuesday by legal counsel for the pop icon against Lutfi was granted on Wednesday.

ET also learned that Lutfi also filed in opposition. According to Lutfi's documents obtained by ET on Wednesday, he claimed he had not directly contacted Spears since at least 2009 and the only evidence the conservatorship has is a "brief and non-confrontational text message with Lynne Spears" and tweet replies. He also claimed that his actions "could not have caused a reasonable person to suffer the requisite substantial emotional distress" needed for a restraining order.

Lutfi added that the order (specifically restraining from making public statements) limits his free speech and is a "blatant violation of his constitutional rights." Based on all this, Lutfi was asking that the court deny the conservator's Ex Parte Application. However, the temporary restraining order was granted by the court.

On Tuesday, ET obtained Spears' documents, where she alleges that the ex-manager has been harassing her and her mother, Lynne Spears, since she completed treatment at a health facility last month. The singer claims that Lutfi has been texting harassing messages to her and her family, while posting disparaging and disruptive comments on social media.

Spears' attorneys also allege that Lutfi has attempted to impact the singer's conservatorship by taking to social media to make calls for "vigilante action," as well as offering bribes and threatening the release of private information."

Lutfi has also allegedly threatened to release "trunks" of supposedly damaging materials and photos of the singer, which he allegedly accumulated during the time he was her manager.

The documents reportedly claim that Lutfi's actions have had a negative effect on her mental health and emotional well-being. The court documents also reportedly claim that Lutfi tried to offer Lynne $1,000 to involve herself in her daughter's conservatorship.

While Lynne reportedly rejected the offer, it was recently revealed that she will be attending two hearings regarding her daughter's conservatorship, and has legally requested special notice of all matters relating to said conservatorship.

