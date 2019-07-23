Britney Spears and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, walked their first red carpet together on Monday, but, the couple isn't headed down the aisle.

While fans speculated about a possible engagement after spotting a diamond sparkler on Spears’ ring finger, ET has learned that the two are not engaged.

According to sources, the ring was a “design statement” that was a part of her outfit, which came together in the week leading up to the premiere for Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Spears’ stylists reached out to fashion brand Nookie, requesting “sexy chic cocktail dresses” in red and following a fitting over the weekend, Spears chose a sexy, one-shouldered outfit, accessorizing with a silver choker and the diamond ring.

While walking the carpet with Asghari, who wore a cream-colored suit, Spears smiled and waved to fans, and even shared a kiss with her man for the cameras.

Following the movie, the film’s stars headed to the Hollywood Roosevelt hotel for the after-party, but an eyewitness tells ET that Spears and Asghari did not attend the celebration.



Meanwhile, Spears’ first wedding -- to Jason Alexander in 2004 -- is making headlines after her *NSYNC pal, Lance Bass, claimed that she was so upset after the shotgun Las Vegas nuptials that he came out to her in an attempt to stop her from crying.

“I went up to Vegas to kind of see the craziness that was happening,” Bass told Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “And she was a little upset once she realized what she had done because, you know, it was a funny thing. And then she started, like, really crying and, like, she was so upset. And so I took her to her room and we were sitting on her bed and she wouldn't stop crying, so I was like, 'I'm gay.' And it made her stop crying... She chuckled.”

Spears and Alexander’s marriage was annulled within days.

See more on Spears below.

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Lance Bass Says He Came Out to Britney Spears on Her Wedding Night

Britney Spears Walks Her First Red Carpet With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears Gives Off '...Baby One More Time' Vibes With Schoolgirl Outfit

Related Gallery