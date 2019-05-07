Britney Spears' mom, Lynne Spears, is taking a legal interest in her daughter's conservatorship.

In court records obtained by ET that were filed on Monday, Lynne requested special notice of all matters relating to Britney's conservatorship. Lynne has not previously played any role in her eldest daughter's conservatorship. Britney's father, Jamie Spears, has been the 37-year-old singer's conservator since 2008, and he became her sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March.

A judge set a status hearing on Britney's conservatorship for May 10, ET reported late last month. It is not noted in the court documents obtained by ET at the time why the new status hearing was set.

In April, Lynne created a stir among some of Britney's fans when she liked Instagram comments from fans who believed the singer was being held against her will, and comments urging others to listen to the Britney's Gram podcast, which made the allegations. However, there is no corroborating evidence that Britney went to a facility against her will or was being held there; she had also been spotted leaving the facility on multiple occasions while still in treatment, going on outings including to the hair salon and spending time with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

"I really hope you are supporting Britney in trying to end [her] conservatorship," one of the comments Lynne liked read. "I really hope your ailing ex-husband isn't keeping your daughter somewhere against her will."

Late last month, a source told ET that Britney completed her treatment at a health facility, a little over three weeks after she checked herself in. A week after her release, a source told ET that the pop star was "doing really well," and wanted to "spend every moment" she could with her two sons with her ex-husband Keven Federline -- Sean, 13, and Jayden, 12.

"While everyone warned her to take it slow and give herself time in the facility, Britney missed her routine and just being in her own bed," the source said. "She has come such a long way. She's had years of therapy and care, and this time, she knew the signs when she needed help. With the support of [boyfriend] Sam Asghari and her father [Jamie Spears], she made the decision to get help and she's very proud of that."

Indeed, Spears appears to be back to her old self on social media, sharing workout videos with her fans. Over the weekend, she Instagrammed a video of herself doing yoga in a bikini, set to Cardi B's "I Like It."

For the latest on Spears, watch the video below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Released From Health Facility

How Britney Spears' Boyfriend Sam Asghari Is Supporting Her as She Continues Treatment

Britney Spears' Conservatorship Gets New Status Hearing

Related Gallery