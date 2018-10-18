Are you ready for some exciting Britney Spears news?

The "Oops I Did It Again" singer made an appearance in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Thursday to announce that she's launching her new residency, Britney: Domination, at Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in Feb. 2019. Spears, 36, stepped out in a long sleeve black mini dress that features star detailing on the sides, her fans shouting enthusiastically for the pop princess.

“I am so happy to be returning to my second home -- Las Vegas!” Spears said in a press release. “I’m working on a brand-new show and I’m so excited for my fans to see it! It’s going to be so much fun being back on stage and I can’t wait to perform at Park Theater.”

The dates for her new residency are:

February 13 – 14; 16 – 17; 20; 22 – 23; 27

March 1 – 2

May 8; 10 – 11; 15; 17 – 18; 22; 24 – 26

July 24; 26 – 27; 31

August 2 – 3; 7; 9 – 10; 14; 16 – 17

The surprise announcement comes after ET learned on Thursday morning that she would be returning to Sin City for a new residency with a hefty paycheck. A source told ET that Spears will be making over $500,000 a show, in addition to the singer getting a cut of ticket sales and merchandise.

"The deal that her team put together has a huge base salary, and also gives her a percentage of ticket sales, merchandise and other things," the source said. "Britney has proven she can continuously sell out her shows after years in Vegas, and Britney’s team used that achievement as a bargaining tool for her new contract.”

Spears ended her hugely successful Piece of Me residency at Planet Hollywood on New Year's Eve after a four-year run. However, in January, she announced that she was bringing herthe show across North America and Europe. The tour ran from July 12 through Aug. 24.

Tickets for Britney: Domination go on sale Friday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. PT on Ticketmaster.

