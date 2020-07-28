Britney Spears is having fun in quarantine! The 38-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Monday to share several new photos of herself.

One bold shot features the "Toxic" singer in a snakeskin bikini with white Henna ink all over her arms, legs, chest and stomach. A second photo features Spears with her hands on her hips wearing an embroidered crop top look.

"So I got carried away with henna !!!!" she captioned the photos. "I think I’m going for a bohemian look in the second picture …. not sure what my hands on my hips are about 😂😜🤣!!! I guess I’m demanding attention 🙄🙄🙄 !!!!"

Spears later posted another pic of herself in a white crop top with some of the remaining Henna still showing. She captioned the look with some rose emojis.

The singer has been busy sharing fashion, dancing and exercise videos with her followers on social media.

Meanwhile, a lot of fans have been focused on the controversy surrounding her conservatorship. Spears' brother, Bryan, recently opened up about the situation on a recent podcast. Watch the clip below for more:

