Britney Spears knows she can always count on her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Amid all the legal drama surrounding her family in regard to her conservatorship case, the 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Friday to share a few sweet snaps of herself cuddled up to her handsome beau.

"I love this man," Britney captioned the series of pics, which Sam also shared on his own account.

It's unclear whether the photos are new or were taken awhile back, but regardless, Britney appears to be happiest whenever Sam is around.

"Britney has had another very difficult week," a source told ET on Thursday, after news broke that Britney's conservatorship case is now under investigation. "Getting through each day is a challenge."

According to court documents, the judge for the case has ordered that there be a Court Investigator's Report at the next hearing on Sept. 18. Britney's father, Jamie Spears, has been her conservator since 2008, and became her sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March. Britney's mother, Lynne Spears, who has not previously played any role in her eldest daughter's conservatorship, also requested special notice of all matters relating to Britney's conservatorship.

Additionally, Britney was also granted a restraining order against her ex-manager, Sam Lutfi, earlier this month. In documents obtained by ET, she alleges that Lutfi has been harassing her and her mother since she completed treatment. The singer claims that Lutfi has been texting harassing messages to her and her family, while posting disparaging and disruptive comments on social media.

Britney's attorneys allege that Lutfi has attempted to impact the singer's conservatorship by taking to social media to make calls for "vigilante action," as well as "offering bribes and threatening the release of private information."

Lutfi has since filed an opposition. According to the documents obtained by ET, he claimed he had not directly contacted Britney since at least 2009 and the only evidence the conservatorship has is a "brief and non-confrontational text message with Lynne Spears" and tweet replies. He also claimed that his actions "could not have caused a reasonable person to suffer the requisite substantial emotional distress" needed for a restraining order.

Hear more in the video below.

