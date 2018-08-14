Any time, any place, Britney Spears is working hard to stay fit while on tour!

The 36-year-old singer, who is currently in the midst of her Piece of Me Tour, took to Twitter on Monday to share one of her tricks for getting her workouts in on the road.

Wearing a sports bra and tiny shorts, Spears appears to be in great shape as she goes through her yoga routine. In the 30-second video, the "Toxic" singer shows off her impressive flexibility by extending her leg high up in the air.

"Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing 2 hours of yoga in each room," she writes. "The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat. I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely 😜😜😜😜😜"

Traveling from hotel to hotel can make you a little stir crazy, so I decided to start doing 2 hours of yoga in each room! The bare floors gave me a pretty solid grip on the ground without a mat. I was very sore the next day, but at least I got to use my time wisely 😜😜😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/XXv11gcyx1 — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 13, 2018

This isn't the first time the pop star has given fans a peek into one of her workout. Back in April -- before she left on her tour -- the mother of two shared an Instagram video showing off her fitness plan. Spears wowed in a blue sports bra in the video, performing sumo squats and kettle ball swings.

Just days before hitting the road, ET's Nancy O'Dell caught up with Spears to hear more about her tour preparations and how she's staying in shape.

"This round of shows that we are doing on tour, they are back to back, so each show is like... I don't have time apart, besides flying," Spears explained back in July. "My show is a workout in itself. It really keeps you strong."

The "Womanizer" singer also tries to eat clean on tour, but her time in the gym affords her the luxury to have a cheat day every once in a while.

"Sometimes I'm just like, 'I want a hamburger!' but when I'm in work mode, I want [to eat] very clean. I want clean chicken and veggies that's it," she shared."My stomach is so sensitive, if I have a steak, I will be sick for three days."

"The burger is fine, but I have the small burgers from McDonald's. The happy meal!" she added.

Check out more of ET's exclusive interview with the pop princess:

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Reflects on '...Baby One More Time' Nearly 20 Years Later

Britney Spears Displays Rock-Hard Abs in Sequined Outfit During European Leg of 'Piece of Me' Tour

Britney Spears Strikes a Pose & Sings an Old Hit With Jimmy Fallon on 'Ew!'

Related Gallery