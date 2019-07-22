Britney Spears Walks Her First Red Carpet With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are red carpet official!

The two smiled, waved and shared a sweet kiss while walking their first red carpet together at the premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in Hollywood, California, on Monday evening.

In honor of their glitzy carpet debut, Spears rocked a sexy, red, one-strap dress along with black heels and a silver choker.

Asghari looked dapper in a cream colored suit, white shirt and dark tie.

The event marks Spears’ first red carpet appearance since she attended the GLAAD Awards in April 2018. And it’s hardly surprising she chose Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for a rare public outing, given that she has previously been vocal about her longtime crush on one of the lead actors, Brad Pitt!

The 37-year-old songstress took to Instagram to express her excitement about the premiere and shared photos of her and Asghari all glammed up and ready to head out.

“Our first premiere @samasghari,” she captioned a full-length photo, which was accompanied by a second shot of the two after they swapped sides.

Spears was one of many celebs who attended the premiere of the flick, which was directed by Quentin Tarantino. Set in 1969 Los Angeles, it centers on a struggling actor, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and his stunt double, portrayed by Pitt.

Other couples enjoying date night at the movie included Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, Bachelor stars Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti, Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara, John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh, and Robin Thicke and April Love Geary.

Vanessa Hudgens also came with longtime love, Austin Butler, who stars in the film as a member of the Manson Family cult.

See more on Spears and the movie below.



