Brooklinen's Popular Bedding and More Comfy Favorites Are 15% Off for Its Early Labor Day Sale

By ETonline Staff
Brooklinen Labor Day Sale
Brooklinen

If you've been dreaming of replacing those worn-out bedding essentials and treating yourself to a comfy bedroom refresh before fall arrives, now’s your chance to finally invest in a better night's sleep for less. The Brooklinen Staycation Sale is here and everything is 15% off. Swapping our bedding each season is a must and the Brooklinen sale has you covered. 

Shop the Brooklinen Sale

Now through Wednesday, August 30, shoppers can score sitewide Labor Day savings from Brooklinen. That means you can save on sheets, plush bath towels, and even the luxury bedding and home brand's new organic collection. 

No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free dreams if you tend to be a hot sleeper. Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort. 

Your bed sheets, duvet, and comforter can make a huge difference in your sleep quality, so shop the best deals on linens from Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale before it's too late.  

Best Brooklinen Labor Day Deals to Shop Now

Linen Core Sheet Set
Linen Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Linen Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in six essential colors plus four limited edition seasonal shades.

$299$229
WITH CODE SUMMER15
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle
Brooklinen
Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle

This bundle includes a Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcase in Brooklinen's best-selling Luxe Sateen weave. 

$363$210
WITH CODE SUMMER15
Classic Core Sheet Set
Classic Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Classic Core Sheet Set

The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during warmer nights. 

$159$115
WITH CODE SUMMER15
Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen Luxe Core Sheet Set
Brooklinen
Luxe Core Sheet Set

Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade. 

$179$137
WITH CODE SUMMER15
Lightweight Down Comforter
Down Comforter
Brooklinen
Lightweight Down Comforter

Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell. 

$269$206
WITH CODE SUMMER15
All-Season Down Comforter
All-Season Down Comforter
Brooklinen
All-Season Down Comforter

Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.

$379$290
WITH CODE SUMMER15
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter
Brooklinen
Ultra-Warm Down Comforter

For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling. 

$509$389
WITH CODE SUMMER15
Down Alternative Comforter
Down Comforter Alternative
Brooklinen
Down Alternative Comforter

This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.

$209$160
WITH CODE SUMMER15
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket

The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed. 

$149$114
WITH CODE SUMMER15
Weighted Throw Blanket
Weighted Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Weighted Throw Blanket

Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.

$169$129
WITH CODE SUMMER15
Pure Wool Throw Blanket
Pure Wool Throw Blanket
Brooklinen
Pure Wool Throw Blanket

A lightweight and ultra soft blanket made of the finest and softest virgin lambswool. 

$249$190
WITH CODE SUMMER15
Super-Plush Bath Towels
Super-Plush Bath Towels
Brooklinen
Super-Plush Bath Towels

Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort. 

$75$67
WITH CODE SUMMER15

