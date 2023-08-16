Brooklinen's Popular Bedding and More Comfy Favorites Are 15% Off for Its Early Labor Day Sale
If you've been dreaming of replacing those worn-out bedding essentials and treating yourself to a comfy bedroom refresh before fall arrives, now’s your chance to finally invest in a better night's sleep for less. The Brooklinen Staycation Sale is here and everything is 15% off. Swapping our bedding each season is a must and the Brooklinen sale has you covered.
Now through Wednesday, August 30, shoppers can score sitewide Labor Day savings from Brooklinen. That means you can save on sheets, plush bath towels, and even the luxury bedding and home brand's new organic collection.
No matter how you sleep, Brooklinen's famous sheets made from breezy organic cotton and airy linen will deliver sweat-free dreams if you tend to be a hot sleeper. Brooklinen's breathable down and down alternative comforters are also ideal to use as a duvet insert with varied levels of warmth for all-season comfort.
Your bed sheets, duvet, and comforter can make a huge difference in your sleep quality, so shop the best deals on linens from Brooklinen's Labor Day Sale before it's too late.
Best Brooklinen Labor Day Deals to Shop Now
Brooklinen's Linen Core Sheet Set features a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases, and comes in six essential colors plus four limited edition seasonal shades.
This bundle includes a Core Sheet Set, Duvet Cover and two extra Pillowcase in Brooklinen's best-selling Luxe Sateen weave.
The Brooklinen Classic Core Sheet Set will help you stay cool all night long during warmer nights.
Brooklinen's best-selling luxe sateen sheets feature a luxurious 480-thread count — the ultimate bedding upgrade.
Snuggle up to varied levels of warmth and construction, each tucked within Brooklinen's ultra-soft, 100% long staple cotton shell.
Like the Goldilocks of comforters, the All-Season Down Comforter provides ideal comfort that lasts year round.
For those who like it extra cozy, this comforter is luxurious and fit for snuggling.
This stylish down comforter alternative is a great eco-friendly option, as it's made from recycled PET fibers, according to the retailer.
The Lightweight Textured Throw Blanket is a versatile option all year long, wrap it around yourself or layer it on your bed.
Cozy up in something warmer with Brooklinen's heavy-duty, weighted blanket throw.
A lightweight and ultra soft blanket made of the finest and softest virgin lambswool.
Stay comfortable from the bedroom to the bathroom with these ridiculously soft and luxurious towels. Made from 100% Turkish Cotton, they are extra thick for spa-like comfort.
RELATED CONTENT:
Save Up to 20% on Sleep Essentials at Casper's Labor Day Sale
Save Up to $700 on Tuft & Needle's Top-Rated Mattresses
Everything You Need for the Coziest College Dorm Bed On Campus
Save Up to $1,200 on Nolah Mattresses at This Early Labor Day Sale
DreamCloud Labor Day Sale: Get 40% Off Cloud-Like Hybrid Mattresses
Get Major Deals on College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair
Take 30% off Oprah-Approved Cozy Earth Bedding With Our Exclusive Code
The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now
18 Best Amazon Bedding Deals: Shop Pillows, Blankets, Sheets and More
The Best Labor Day Mattress Sales You Can Shop Right Now