Better luck next time, Bruce Willis!

The 64-year-old actor was selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Philadelphia Phillies vs. Milwaukee Brewers game at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday, but things didn't go as great as fans anticipated.

While throwing to Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, Willis' pitch fell short, with the ball bouncing on the ground in front of home plate. While most fans were just excited to see the A-lister in person, it appears others began booing him for the mishap:

Bruce Willis threw out the first pitch tonight and it bounced.



Regardless of what happened on the field, it seems Willis still had fun meeting fans and all the players. According to the Associated Press, the Glass star joined coach Dusty Wathan for batting practice earlier in the day, using a bat borrowed from Phillies outfielder Nick Williams.

"I just like to hit the ball," Willis told the outlet. "I just like the noise. I grew up with the Phillies."

He may not be a role model in the baseball world, but when it comes to acting and the film industry, he's a mentor to many. Speaking with ET last month, Glass director M. Night Shyamalan credited his career to Willis.

"He's always been kind of the big brother in my life, since I was a little kid," he explained. "He's the one that took a big risk on me."

