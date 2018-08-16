Bruce Willis had some father-daughter time!

The 63-year-old Die Hard actor reunited with his and Demi Moore's three daughters -- Rumer, 30, Scout, 27, and Tallulah, 24 -- on Wednesday night and had some fun with an impromptu photo shoot. Scout perfectly captured the family outing on her Instagram account, posting a couple of pics of the four of them getting silly while they posed outside a restaurant on the eve of Rumer's 30th birthday.

"Just before we took this photo my dad said, 'Hurry up, I have to fart,'" Scout hilariously captioned the snaps. Willis, who is also a father to 6-year-old daughter Mabel and 4-year-old daughter Evelyn from his second wife, Emma Heming, is all smiles in the pics as he wraps his arm around his eldest.

On Thursday, Rumer turned 30 and was showered with birthday wishes from her two younger sisters.

"Oh my big sister! Oh my best friend!!! You charm me with your tender hearted vulnerability. You are weird to the core, you are so bursting with love and compassion," Scout wrote alongside a slideshow of her sis. "You are so strong, so fierce, you strive to grow and become better every damn day and i have seen the fruits of your labor. I know 30 can seem big and scary but you are going to thrive this year and I think it will be the best yet!"

"You are wholly enchanting when you allow your most pure self to shine and that is what I wish most for you this year!!" she continued. "To allow the rest of the world the honor to see you in your truest form as I am privileged to every day!"

Tallulah also shared funny and cute throwback pics of Rumer, captioning her post: "3 decades of unstoppable power. You were the first big person I ever knew, and gave me me the privlege of walking ahead of me and stubbing the metaphorical toe on all the ouchies in life so I wouldn’t have to. You lead and you listen and you pause and you try, especially when it’s difficult you try. I love you my dreamy friend. Thirty looks damn good on you @rumerwillis"

Meanwhile, the Empire actress also posted a NSFW topless pic of herself that said, "Happy birthday to me."

All three of Willis' daughters attended Comedy Central's Roast of Bruce Willis last month. The hilarious event also included a surprise appearance by Moore, who threw jabs at her ex-husband while talking about his career and their marriage.

