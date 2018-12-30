BTS' Jimin Surprises Fans By Dropping First Solo Track 'Promise'

Jimin's first solo track is here!

The BTS member released his first solo single, "Promise," on Sunday, just days before the New Year -- and ARMY just can't get enough of it. The K-pop boy band's Twitter account shared the news of the new song, alongside a note from Jimin himself.

"Everyone, you waited a while, right? Finally, I am revealing my self-composed song. It is a song made for me, but it’s also a song made for you," he wrote, according to a translation from @learnkoreanpop. "Though this is my first time and a work of an amateur, I hope you enjoy listening (to this song). Thank you ARMY for waiting."

여러분 오래 기다리셨죠?

드디어 저의 자작곡을 공개하게 되었습니다

저를 위한 곡이지만 여러분을 위한 곡기도 합니다

처음이기도하고 미숙하지만 많이 들어주세요

기다려주신 아미 여러분 감사합니다 ☺️#JIMIN#약속 — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) December 30, 2018

"Promise" marks Jimin's first true solo song outside of BTS, as he previously gave solo performances on tracks like "Lie" and "Serendipity" on the band's albums. The new single, however, showcases Jimin's soothing vocals -- as well as his English! -- as he sings in both English and Korean alongside a soft guitar. "Promise" was composed by Jimin and Slow Rabbit, while the song's lyrics were co-written by Jimin and BTS' RM.

Listen to the song -- and see ARMY's incredible reaction -- below.

We see how hard you've been working on this, and we're so proud of you.



We love you and this new song so much Jiminie- it's perfect 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/ZsFvMfxK1m — caelan: the fanboy saga (@angelyoongles) December 30, 2018

YALL I ALL OF A SUDDEN PICTURED JIMIN SINGING PROMISE AS A LULLABY TO HIS FUTURE BABY,, IM SO SADpic.twitter.com/dTbJk89PTB — ☀️daydream🌙 (@hopieismyhopie) December 30, 2018

jimin coming to save 2018 a day before the year ends pic.twitter.com/9u3JVDL7jp — laura 💜 (@StaleBaguettes) December 30, 2018

It's been a big year for Jimin, RM, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope, who ended the year by making GRAMMY history. BTS' Love Yourself: Tear, and the album's art director, HuskyFox, were nominated in the Best Recording Package category, which celebrates the visual look of an album. While the award itself will be officially presented to the art director (and not the musical act), it's still a major move for the group -- as no other K-pop act has been recognized before.

See more on BTS' 2018 accomplishments in the video below.

