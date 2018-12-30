BTS' Jimin Surprises Fans By Dropping First Solo Track 'Promise'
Jimin's first solo track is here!
The BTS member released his first solo single, "Promise," on Sunday, just days before the New Year -- and ARMY just can't get enough of it. The K-pop boy band's Twitter account shared the news of the new song, alongside a note from Jimin himself.
"Everyone, you waited a while, right? Finally, I am revealing my self-composed song. It is a song made for me, but it’s also a song made for you," he wrote, according to a translation from @learnkoreanpop. "Though this is my first time and a work of an amateur, I hope you enjoy listening (to this song). Thank you ARMY for waiting."
"Promise" marks Jimin's first true solo song outside of BTS, as he previously gave solo performances on tracks like "Lie" and "Serendipity" on the band's albums. The new single, however, showcases Jimin's soothing vocals -- as well as his English! -- as he sings in both English and Korean alongside a soft guitar. "Promise" was composed by Jimin and Slow Rabbit, while the song's lyrics were co-written by Jimin and BTS' RM.
Listen to the song -- and see ARMY's incredible reaction -- below.
It's been a big year for Jimin, RM, Jin, Jungkook, V, Suga and J-Hope, who ended the year by making GRAMMY history. BTS' Love Yourself: Tear, and the album's art director, HuskyFox, were nominated in the Best Recording Package category, which celebrates the visual look of an album. While the award itself will be officially presented to the art director (and not the musical act), it's still a major move for the group -- as no other K-pop act has been recognized before.
See more on BTS' 2018 accomplishments in the video below.
