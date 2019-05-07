There was one special guest at Ariana Grande's recent concert.

BTS' Jungkook attended the "Thank U, Next" singer's Sweetener show in Los Angeles and had an incredible time. The K-Pop group member took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a selfie of himself with a Sweetener World Tour memorabilia, as well as share a heartwarming post dedicated to the pop star.

"I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder! #ArianaGrande," Jungkook, 21, wrote alongside his pic. Fans quickly liked, retweeted and left comments praising the singer for his kind words.

I felt and learned a lot after seeing her stage. I am really challenged by her stage and will try harder!#ArianaGrandepic.twitter.com/Jj0xREEK2W — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) May 7, 2019

Grande, on her end, also thanked Jungkook for stopping by her show, sharing a photo of the two together backstage.

"Screaming. 🖤 thank u soooooo much for coming to my show, Jungkook," Grande wrote. "It meant so much. love u sm 🌬," she captioned the photo.

BTS was in Los Angeles last week, performing their new hit with Halsey, "Boy With Luv," at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They also had two concerts at the famous Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, on Saturday and Sunday night.

The seven singers appear to have had a great time in Cali, sharing photos and videos from their time in Tinseltown.

See more of BTS' spectacular Billboards Awards night in the video below.

