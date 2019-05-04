BTS Teams Up With Dior for World Tour Outfits – See the Stylish Looks

BTS is pulling all the stops for their world tour.

The K-pop group's style is already incredible, but prepare for their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself World Tour ensembles to knock it out of the park.

For the next leg of their tour, which kicks off in Los Angeles on Saturday, RM, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J-Hope, V and Suga will be dressed in the sharpest looks designed by Dior Men's artistic director Kim Jones. The designer shared a sneak peek on his Instagram of what fans can expect the seven singers to be wearing during their upcoming shows.

Jones' sketches feature the artists in an array of bombers, cargo pants and military-inspired sweaters that fashionably mix a retro and athletic vibe.

The designer -- who met BTS in Los Angeles ahead of the GRAMMY Awards in February -- was inspired by each of the members' personalities.

"They all have their personal taste and style and it works so well together," Jones told WWD earlier this week. "Each member of the group chose the look they wanted, and we worked very organically to create each look for them. It was very collaborative."

"They are really great guys and super into fashion, and everyone I know is kind of crazy about them," Jones explained about wanting to work with the "Mic Drop" singers. "When I speak to my friends about meeting them, they all are obsessed by them."

On Wednesday, BTS took over the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, sharply dressed in coordinating Alexander McQueen looks. After taking home both awards they were nominated for, Top Social Artist and Top Duo/Group, they took the stage to deliver a high-energy performance of their new song, "Boy With Luv," with Halsey.

Fans and celebs alike couldn't get enough of the group. They were in high demand as Cardi B, Drake, Madonna, Becky G and many more clamored to take snaps with them.

For more on the K-pop band, watch below.

