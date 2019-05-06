Busy Philipps is trying to find her talk show a new home.

On Sunday, the 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to reveal that E! had canceled her late-night talk show, Busy Tonight. Despite the cancellation, Philipps remained hopeful that the series could find another home on a different network after its final eight episodes.

"It’s the perfect dress for both the Ren Fair AND to let you know my show, Busy Tonight, won’t be returning to the E! network after May 16," Philipps captioned a shot of herself on a balcony in a floral maxi dress. "You can see me talk about it in my stories if you’re interested. But yeah. We have eight more shows on E! and then who knows what the future will bring. ✨✨"

On her Instagram Story, Philipps revealed more about her attempts to save her series and celebrated all she's already accomplished with the show in just a few months.

"Here's the thing you guys, my show, Busy Tonight, is not going to continue on E! after May 16. They decided not to pick it up," she said. "... We're meeting with people and seeing if there's another place that makes sense for it to go. Because I would like to continue doing it. We would all like to figure out a way to continue to make it."

"And look, it is kinda wild because we've only been doing the show for, like, a relatively short period of time, like five months, six months now, and in that time I feel like we've been able to accomplish so much creatively and, you know, I guess, culturally," she continued. "And I think that we've had a real point of view... And I'm so proud of all the things that we've done, like, that we've been able to do. I feel like the show's really successful in that way."

Philipps said she's hopeful about finding the series a new home, which is something she'd very much like to do in order to help diversify late-night hosts.

"I have faith in me," she said. "I hope that, you know, we can continue to do the show somewhere else. I hope that we figure that out. Because it does seem lame that there'd be just, like, one woman in late night at a time."

The former Dawson's Creek star went on to praise her show's staff, revealing that a large percentage of her employees are women.

"I love our show. I really do," she said. "... I have truly, like, the most amazing people that work with me... Our creative staff is, like, 80 to 90% female. It's just an office full of dope women who f**king get it done."

Following her Instagram posts, celebs including Angela Kinsey, Jameela Jamil and Constance Zimmer wished Philipps well in the comments section.

"Busy we are with you!! You should be proud of this community you’ve built! They’ll be a new chapter and we’ll be there in our night gowns with you!! ❤️," Kinsey wrote.

Jamil promised that Philipps "will continue to shine elsewhere," while Zimmer urged her to "be proud of what you've accomplished."

In a statement to ET, a spokesperson for E! called Philipps "hilarious and charismatic," and offered more details about Busy Tonight's final episode.

"Busy Tonight’s last episode for E! will air Thursday, May 16 with a special celebratory half-hour," the statement read. "Busy is a hilarious and charismatic talent and we are grateful to the entire Busy Tonight team who has delivered countless laughs and heartwarming moments in what will be over 100 episodes."

The final episodes of Busy Tonight will air Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on E! The show's last episode on the network will be May 16.

