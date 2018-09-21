Caitlyn Jenner Talks Kylie Jenner’s ‘Tough’ Pregnancy Confession

Caitlyn Jenner got candid about her youngest daughter Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy at the age of 20.

The 68-year-old, who is the parent of six children, opened up on a recent episode of the British talk show, Loose Women, about the cosmetics queen first sharing the news that she was expecting baby Stormi Webster.

"She’s always wanted to be a mom. When she called me up, it was a little bit tough for her because obviously she’s not been married, but fortunately she’s in a position where she can have a child and the child can be very well taken of,” the former Olympian explained. "But she wanted to start a family. She wanted to start it young.”

When one of the hosts brought up an old episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in which Caitllyn had encouraged Kylie to wait until she was 30 to have kids, she explained her reasoning.

"I’ve always believed you’re better off just waiting. There’s no rush,” Caitlyn admitted. "Enjoy your 20s. Have fun, enjoy it. There’s plenty of time for kids. I had my first child at 29, just turning 30."

Caitlyn didn’t address any of her tension with the Kardashian family on the show, but did note that when KUWTK first started, she was the only known celebrity in the family. She praised the women of the family for their business sense, saying they were able to become the bigger stars.

"I was kind of in the background in a lot of it, and I had no trouble being in the background,” she said.

Things could be turning around for Caitlyn’s relationship with the Kardashians. In August, Caitlyn attended Kylie’s 21st birthday bash along with the Kardashian family. Shortly after, Kanye West shared a friendly text exchange with Caitlyn, after more than a year-long feud between Caitlyn and West’s wife, Kim Kardashian.

