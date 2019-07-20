Cameron Boyce's mom, Libby Boyce, is opening up about her son's death.

Breaking her silence following the Disney Channel star's unexpected death, Libby Boyce is remembering her "compass." The mother of two took to Instagram on Saturday to share a sweet black-and-white photo of her son hugging her.

"He is my compass ❤️ ," she wrote alongside the heartbreaking photo. Her post quickly filled with positive and comforting messages. Cameron Boyce died from a seizure in his sleep on July 6. His family later told ET that he suffered from epilepsy.

Cameron's sister, Maya, had previously penned a heart-wrenching note about her late brother.

"Yes, he died. Yes, I'm sad," Maya began her post, which was accompanied by several images of Cameron through the years. "Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else's. He was perfect. He always said that if you have a voice, you have the privilege of using that voice for change, and he did not take that idea lightly. He understood his responsibility as someone so many kids would look up to."

After Cameron's death, his father, Victor, tweeted to thank his son's fans for their outpouring of support and condolences following his family's tragic loss.

"I’m overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received," Cameron's devastated father wrote. "It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can’t wake up from. I can’t thank you guys enough."

