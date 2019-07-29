Cameron Boyce's mom and dad are remembering their late son.

In recent posts to Instagram, Victor and Libby Boyce shared throwback pics of Cameron, who died earlier this month after a seizure in his sleep. His family later told ET that the 20-year-old suffered from epilepsy.

The first of Victor's posts featured Cameron as a smiling baby who looked delighted to be lifted up by his dad.

Victor also shared a shot of his late son playing the guitar, calling him "a natural" at the instrument.

"He was self taught and played from the heart," Victor wrote. "He would play for hours, not because he wanted to do a big show but because he really loved music."

Additionally, Victor posted a modeling shot of Cameron wearing a fur coat and a blouse-like shirt. "'My favorite look so far' Cameron told his stylist," Victor recalled.

Meanwhile, Libby shared an adorable shot of her and Cameron together. In the pic, Cameron is biting his tongue as he smiles with his eyes closed and puts his arms around his mom's neck.

"My sunshine☀️," she captioned the photo.

Libby previously called Cameron her "compass" in a black-and-white shot of the pair.

Earlier this month, Cameron's sister, Maya, penned a heart-wrenching note, which she shared on Instagram alongside pics of the Disney Channel star.

"Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize," she wrote in part. "His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else's. He was perfect. He always said that if you have a voice, you have the privilege of using that voice for change, and he did not take that idea lightly. He understood his responsibility as someone so many kids would look up to."

"I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce," Maya added at the end of her note. "That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received."

Following Cameron's death, Victor announced that he and his family have started a foundation in the late actor's honor. Called The Cameron Boyce Foundation, the charity will, according to its website, work to provide "young people artistic and creative outlets as alternatives to violence and negativity and uses resources and philanthropy for positive change in the world."

Watch the video below for more on Cameron.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Kenny Ortega Talks Cameron Boyce's Legacy and the Future of 'The Descendants' (Exclusive)

Cameron Boyce Talks Accepting People for Who They Are in Final Interview

Cameron Boyce's Mom Libby Shares Heartbreaking Post Weeks After His Death

Related Gallery