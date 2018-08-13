Grey’s Anatomy star Camilla Luddington is looking ahead to her own real-life nuptials after her character got married on TV -- and there’s one fun must-have on her big day.

The 34-year-old British actress got engaged to actor Matthew Alan on New Year’s Eve just months before her Grey’s character, Dr. Jo Wilson, tied the knot with Dr. Alex Karev (Justin Chambers), and Luddington has one wedding day priority inspired by the Grey’s set.

“I think the most important think I want is food trucks at my wedding,” she dished to ET recently. “We have food trucks that come to Grey’s every once in a while and the food is just spectacular. So, I’ve been thinking instead of having a sit-down dinner, having three different food trucks pull up.”

Luddington also shared that the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Hayden, will likely play a role in the ceremony, for which they have yet to set a date.

“I think she’ll be involved in some way,” Luddington said. “Those kind of details we haven’t figured out yet. I just haven’t gotten around to organizing anything to do with it. I’ve been procrastinating!”

“We’ve been so crazy busy with Grey’s and Tomb Raider, and my fiancé working too, so we’ve got to get around to actually planning it. In that way we’re very much like Jo and Alex,” she added. “I wish there was an April Kepner to organize it all for us.”

In the Grey’s season 14 finale, Jo and Alex were accidentally locked in a shed with a mystery corpse at their own wedding. Everything ended up being fine (thankfully!), when they later said their vows in an impromptu ceremony officiated by Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) during the ferry ride home.

“I pray to God that my wedding goes way more smoothly and I don’t get locked in a shed with a dead body,” Luddington said with a laugh, teasing that the 15th season will feature Station 19 crossovers. “What’s funny is I actually avoided certain things during Jo’s wedding. I almost didn’t want to go through it having the things that I wanted in real life in my TV wedding.”

“So, when we were picking out dresses, I tried to avoid things I wanted in real life,” she explained. “Which did work out because I always thought Jo would wear a short wedding dress. So, getting married doesn’t feel in any way spoiled or like I’ve already done it on TV.”

As for how Luddington maintains her fit physique, she admits she’s not the sporty type, but has found a way to stay active and in shape despite being a busy mom.

“I love Pilates, but since having Hayden, it’s been really hard for me to get out and have motivation to work out, so I purchased a Peloton and it’s the one thing that works for me,” the actress shared. “It doesn’t feel like I have to put on my running shoes and psych myself up.”

“It’s definitely an expensive piece of equipment, but it’s been worth the investment because in the tiny amounts of time I have free, it’s the most motivating thing for me to hop on because I actually hate working out, but I enjoy this," she added.

It’s hard to believe Luddington doesn’t see herself as sporty, given that she impressively competed alongside her castmates in a Tough Mudder fundraising mud run in 2016, and is also the face of one of the most kickass women in gaming, Lara Croft.

Having taken the gig years ago so that she could explore motion capture, Luddington continues to voice and provide the expressions and moves for the video game icon, most recently in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, out Sept 14. While getting in the zone for portraying the daredevil, Luddington tunes into one of her homeland’s biggest rock bands.

“My entire journey to work on the morning of Tomb Raider, I don’t listen to the radio like I usually would. Instead, I listen to a lot of Muse because it sounds like apocalyptic, end-of-the-world music and very high-stakes, so before I even get to work it just puts me in a place,” she revealed.

Grey’s Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

