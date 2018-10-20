Camille Grammer Marries David C. Meyer in Stunning Hawaiian Wedding

Camille Grammer is married!

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsstar and David C. Meyer tied the knot in a gorgeous wedding in Kohala, Hawaii, on Saturday.

Among the attendees included Grammer’s RHOBH co-stars Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp. According to People who was first to report the news, Kyle Richards and Grammer’s 16-year-old daughter, Mason, were bridesmaids, and her 14-year-old son, Jude, walked her down the aisle.

Following their ceremony at a private beach club that overlooked the ocean, Richards and Mellencamp took to Instagram Story to share quick peeks at their friend's stunning wedding festivities.

The couple celebrated their engagement the night before with an intimate rehearsal dinner. Richards posted a group pic of her and the bride-to-be on her Instagram. Grammar looked flawless in a white maxi dress with cut-outs on the side.

“With the beautiful bride to be 👰 @therealcamille 🌸,” Richards captioned the group pic.

Grammer told ET in April that she had her sights set on a destination wedding. "Destination, definitely," she confirmed. "Probably Hawaii, one of the islands."

She also couldn’t help but gush about her then-fiance. “He's a really good person. And, you know, he's very bright, very handsome, to say the least. He makes me happy, and he will be a great step-father, and a great partner for the rest of my life," she marveled.

Grammar, however, played coy on whether the event would be featured on RHOBH.

"I don't know. Maybe parts of it, possibly," she teased. "I'm not going to have a film crew there from the show, if I'm still on this show. I'll definitely film with my own crew and see what happens."

Grammer and Meyer got engaged in October of 2017. The reality star was previously married to Frasier star Kelsey Grammer from 1997 until 2011.

See more on Grammer’s relationship in the video below.

