Camille Grammer Shares New Picture of Burned Malibu Home

Camille Grammer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new image of her Malibu, California, home which was destroyed by the Woolsey Canyon wildfire.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a slideshow of images, including one which showed burnt rubble and destruction. The snap was accompanied by images showcasing the stunning $3.2 million dollar mansion and her family memories there, including a snap of her children smiling in the lounge and a Christmas shot.

“This is what’s left of my home,” she captioned the post. “We can replace/ rebuild our home but we can’t replace people we have lost. I lost my assist of 20 plus years Scott two days before the fires. I’m still grieving and will continue to do so. He was family to me. So, to those out there that are yelling at officials and firemen why their houses weren’t saved let’s put things in perspective here. You are alive. You are safe.”

“Let’s thank the firefighters for saving as many lives during this terrible disaster,” she continued. “We are here to help others and gather to rebuild what has been lost. Here are some pics of what is left of my house and memories from the past. I will keep these memories and hold them in my heart forever. Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas, Halloween, and charity events I hosted at my house. My family home will remain in my heart as I start to rebuild anew wherever that will be. My heart is with my family and friends. #malibustrong # woolseyfire I ️ Malibu!! My home always!!”

Grammer revealed that her home had been lost on Sunday morning, posting a harrowing image of the structure engulfed in flames.

The 50-year-old reality star is one of several celebrities affected by the devastating fires, including musicians Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.

See more on the Californian wildfires below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'The Bachelor' Mansion Following the Malibu Fires

NEWS: Mark Wahlberg and 'Instant Family' Cast Volunteer to Help Wildfire Victims After Premiere Is Canceled

NEWS: Miley Cyrus Shares Before and After Pics of Her Home Following Fire

Related Gallery