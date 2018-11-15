News

Camille Grammer Shares New Picture of Burned Malibu Home

By Leena Tailor‍
Camille Grammer
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Camille Grammer took to Instagram on Thursday to share a new image of her Malibu, California, home which was destroyed by the Woolsey Canyon wildfire.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a slideshow of images, including one which showed burnt rubble and destruction. The snap was accompanied by images showcasing the stunning $3.2 million dollar mansion and her family memories there, including a snap of her children smiling in the lounge and a Christmas shot.

“This is what’s left of my home,” she captioned the post. “We can replace/ rebuild our home but we can’t replace people we have lost. I lost my assist of 20 plus years Scott two days before the fires. I’m still grieving and will continue to do so. He was family to me. So, to those out there that are yelling at officials and firemen why their houses weren’t saved let’s put things in perspective here. You are alive. You are safe.”

“Let’s thank the firefighters for saving as many lives during this terrible disaster,” she continued. “We are here to help others and gather to rebuild what has been lost. Here are some pics of what is left of my house and memories from the past. I will keep these memories and hold them in my heart forever. Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas, Halloween, and charity events I hosted at my house. My family home will remain in my heart as I start to rebuild anew wherever that will be. My heart is with my family and friends. #malibustrong #woolseyfire I ️ Malibu!! My home always!!”

View this post on Instagram

This is what’s left of my home. We can replace/ rebuild our home but we can’t replace people we have lost. I lost my assist of 20 plus years Scott two days before the fires. I’m still grieving and will continues to do so. He was family to me. So, to those out there that are yelling at officials and firemen why their houses weren’t saved let’s put things in perspective here. You are alive. You are safe. Let’s thank the firefighters for saving as many lives during this terrible disaster. We are here to help others and gather to rebuild what has been lost. Here are some pics of what is left of my house and memories from the past. I will keep these memories and hold them in my heart forever. Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas, Halloween, and charity events I hosted at my house. My family home will remain in my heart as I start to rebuild anew wherever that will be. My heart is with my family and friends. #malibustrong #woolseyfire I ❤️ Malibu!! My home always!!

A post shared by Camille Grammer Meyer (@therealcamille) on

View this post on Instagram

Sadly my house couldn’t be saved. The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home. I thanked the fire chief and his team of firemen for all of their hard work. He took the time to explain what happened and I’m grateful for all of their hard work trying to save my home. Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe. Luckily we quickly evacuated our house yesterday after a patrol car drove up the street announcing mandatory evacuations. I’m grateful for my lovely neighbors and friends who kept me informed and for their help this evening. 🙏 Thank you all for caring 💜 #woolseyfire #malibu. Special thanks to Fire Chief Rash and his brave team of firefighters. 🙏

A post shared by Camille Grammer Meyer (@therealcamille) on

Lady Gaga Spends Time With California Fire Evacuees at Red Cross Shelter

Grammer revealed that her home had been lost on Sunday morning, posting a harrowing image of the structure engulfed in flames.

The 50-year-old reality star is one of several celebrities affected by the devastating fires, including musicians Robin Thicke, Miley Cyrus and Lady Gaga.

See more on the Californian wildfires below.

RELATED CONTENT:

EXCLUSIVE: Inside 'The Bachelor' Mansion Following the Malibu Fires

NEWS: Mark Wahlberg and 'Instant Family' Cast Volunteer to Help Wildfire Victims After Premiere Is Canceled

NEWS: Miley Cyrus Shares Before and After Pics of Her Home Following Fire

'RHOBH' Star Camille Grammer's $3.2 Million Home Destroyed by California Fire

Related Gallery