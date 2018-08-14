Rumored couple Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were spotted kissing on Tuesday.

The pair was seen waiting for a taxi outside Heathrow Airport after flying into London, England. Delevingne, 26, sported a tan jacket and braided hairstyle, while 28-year-old Benson wore a jean jacket and white T-shirt. The former Pretty Little Liars star also donned black sunglasses and a necklace with the letter "C" on it. Benson and Delevingne opted to use a red Supreme x RIMOWA suitcase to hold their items.

Delevingne's arm was wrapped around her rumored girlfriend, who was leaning into the model's shoulder, before Benson leaned up to steal a smooch.

Splash News

Splash News

Last week, an eyewitness spotted the pair celebrating Delevingne's birthday at Sofitel LA Riviera 31’s Salsa Nights in Los Angeles, California

"Cara and Ashley were enjoying each other’s company, sitting closely together at a front row table by the dance floor. When the two weren’t sitting, they were intimately dancing with each other and laughing throughout the night," the source tells ET. "Cake and ice cream with candles were brought out for Cara as everyone in the lounge sang her 'Happy Birthday.'"

Benson and Delevingne were first linked in May after a series of social media posts and sightings.

Delevingne was last rumored to be with Paris Jackson, while Benson has reportedly had an on-again, off-again romance with Ryan Good since 2011.

Here's more on Benson:

RELATED CONTENT:

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Spark Romance Rumors

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Reunite in New York -- See the Cute Posts!

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne Spotted Kissing After West Hollywood Dinner Date

Related Gallery