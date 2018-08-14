Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Spark Romance Rumors
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are reportedly dating!
An eyewitness spotted the rumored couple at Sofitel LA Riviera 31’s Salsa Nights in Los Angeles, California, last Wednesday. The pair was celebrating ahead of Delevingne's 26th birthday on Sunday.
"Cara and Ashley were enjoying each other’s company, sitting closely together at a front row table by the dance floor. When the two weren’t sitting, they were intimately dancing with each other and laughing throughout the night," the source tells ET. "Cake and ice cream with candles were brought out for Cara as everyone in the lounge sang her 'Happy Birthday.'"
The rumored pair shared pics and videos of their night on their Instagram Stories.
The model and the 28-year-old former Pretty Little Liars star were first linked back in May when Benson shared a snap of the duo on Instagram. "After 50 tries...we got a blurry one @caradelevingne 🍒🍒🍒," she quipped in the selfie's caption.
Next, the rumored couple was spotted out and about New York City in May.
Benson also shared a snap of her time in New York. Though the second person in the pic is obscured, the mystery person does appear to be wearing the same jacket that Delevingne sported in other photos.
Delevingne and Benson's friend, Chloe Caillet, also shared a pic with the girls.
Later that month, a Twitter user said that she was sitting next to the pair at a taping of Saturday Night Live, claiming that the two were making out.
Delevingne was last linked to Paris Jackson earlier this year, while Benson has reportedly had an on-again, off-again romance with Ryan Good since 2011.
