It's been two years since Cardi B and Offset got married.

On Friday, the "Be Careful" rapper took to Instagram to wish her husband a happy anniversary, as well as well touch on how they continue to grow together.

"9/20/17 Happy marriage anniversary hubby❤️," Cardi, 26, wrote alongside a photo of her and the Migos rap star cuddled up and smiling. "We keep learning and growing. Thats what marriage about."

The couple -- who has had their fair share of ups and downs -- became husband and wife in Sept. 2017. They then welcomed their first child together, daughter Kulture, on July 10, 2018.

Offset also posted a video filled with photos and clips of their lives together. It also featured a short snippet of what appears to be Cardi in the delivery room.

"Today is our anniversary nobody believed it was real," the "Clout" rapper began. "We got married without nobody knowing because it was only between us and God! Now we have beautiful Kulture and a big family. I love you 4ever and after life. ❤❤❤."

The couple has been vocal about their marital problems. In December, Cardi shared on Instagram that she and Offset had separated after rumors of his infidelity.

"We're really good friends, and you know we're really good business partners, and you know, he's always somebody that I run to to talk to and we got a lot of love for each other," she said in her clip. "But things just haven't been working out between us for a long time."

However, a couple months later, Cardi told ET that she and Offset were "working it out" and "taking it slow."

Offset also opened up to Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show about why he was so public about their ups and downs.

"I love my wife so it's serious," he shared before going into why he decided to ask for Cardi's forgiveness by showing up to one of her shows. "We have schedules and we have shows. I just felt like if I gave that break between time -- I just can't give that break between time. So, as my forefront, I stepped to it as a man and said, 'I'm wrong.' I stepped to it as a man, and you don't have to take me back but I just want you to know I love you and I care."

Since then, the two have gotten back together and recently celebrated their daughter's first birthday. ET caught up with Offset earlier this month, where he opened up about their little one's mega bash.

"We had a big party in New York. The lights, the power went out, but it was all good," he revealed. "We was with our family. We did a good thing."

He also shared that Kulture is already showing signs of following in her musical parents’ footsteps.

"She’s starting to sing the little songs on the phone," he said. "She’s starting to speak. She just learned how to walk probably like two weeks ago."

For more on Cardi, watch below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Offset Says He Sees an Oscar in Cardi B's Future, Reveals Daughter Kulture Is Singing (Exclusive)

Cardi B Claps Back at Trolls Claiming Travis Scott Deserved Her GRAMMY

Cardi B Shows Off Tattoo of Husband Offset's Name in an Unexpected Location

Related Gallery