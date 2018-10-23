Cardi B Goes After Nicki Minaj's Fans After 'Money' Leaks Early

Cardi B is calling out the Barbz.

The 26-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live this week to share her thoughts after her new song, "Money," leaked online two days before its release. While explaining the unexpected situation, Cardi pointed to Nicki Minaj's fans, called Barbz, for her reasoning as to why she and her team decided to officially drop the single.

"We tried to retract it, but you know the Barbz. They always posting me, they always post everything I do," she said. "They claim they hate me, but they really love me, because they be on my page before my fans."

"Everything that I do, they be on it before my fans," the "I Like It" singer continued. "So clearly, that seems like love to me, seems like you love me, so it's like, 'F**k it.' I can't retract it, I might as well put it out."

Cardi and Minaj's feud has played out in public. Most recently the two went head-to-head at the Harper's Bazaar ICONs party where Cardi got into a physical altercation with the "Anaconda" rapper. Earlier this month, the new mom revealed what precisely set her off prior to last month's incident.

“For a while now she’s been taking a lot of shots at me,” she told W Magazine. “I spoke to her twice before, and we came to an understanding. But she kept it going.”

According to Cardi, the last straw was when Minaj apparently liked -- then unliked -- a tweet putting down Cardi’s mothering skills.

“I was going to make millions off my Bruno Mars tour, and I sacrificed that to stay with my daughter,” Cardi said. “I love my daughter. I’m a good-ass f**king mom. So for somebody that don’t have a child to like that comment? So many people want to say that party wasn’t the time or the place, but I’m not going to catch another artist in the grocery store or down the block."

Minaj, on her end, denied disparaging Cardi's parenting abilities, saying on her Queen Radio show, "I would never discuss anyone's child."

Hear more on their feud in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Releases New Single 'Money,' Mentions Daughter Kulture

Cardi B Reveals What Exactly Set Her Off Before Nicki Minaj Fight

Cardi B Laughs Off Nicki Minaj Fight -- And That Nasty Knot on Her Forehead

Related Gallery