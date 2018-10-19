Cardi B Hands Out Free Winter Coats at Housing Project in Brooklyn

Cardi B is doing some good.

The "I Like It" rapper spent her Thursday night giving back to the community as she handed out free winter coats in Brooklyn, New York. Cardi and her crew arrived at The Marlboro Houses, a housing project in Gravesend, New York, where they were greeted by hundreds of fans. The new mom took to Instagram to share videos of herself hanging out with the community, as well as distributing coats to those who needed them.

"IT WAS LIT IN MARLBORO TODAY !My Hat @astonmartinchuck hit me up a couple of days ago about a coat giveaway we couldn’t believe how big this was and how many people pulled up, i wasn’t ready😩😩!Thanks Marlboro! I shot RED BARZ & PULL UP ON ME out here .I will be back before the year end," Cardi wrote. "THANKS @traxnyc @Astonmartinchuck @danielsleather @nytentsale @mr_Footwork @bg_chopwhop FOR putting this together and the Marlboro community 🎩.I can’t wait to this in my borough next BX."

"I didn't know it was gonna be so big," Cardi told WABC of the crowd. "My home boy Chuck, he told me, 'Hey, let's give out coats to our community, I know somebody who wants to give out coats in Marlboro,' and I said, 'I'm pulling out, what's up?'"

The rapper always keeps it real with her fans. While chatting with ET at New York Fashion Week last month, she revealed what makes her feel "effing fabulous."

"I feel effing fabulous after I finish taking a shower and I take my wig off," Cardi said. "And I just feel refreshed and I be like, 'Ah, you know what, I got these prisoner braids but I’m still beaut!' That’s when I feel fabulous!"

See more in the video below.

