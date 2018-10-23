Cardi B Releases New Single 'Money,' Mentions Daughter Kulture

Cardi B isn't shy about flaunting her wealth.

The 26-year-old rapper dropped her highly anticipated new song, "Money," on Tuesday, her first solo release since her platinum-selling debut album, Invasion of Privacy. Given the title, the track not surprisingly revolves around her pursuit of money, with Cardi rapping about her "diamonds on her neck, boarding jets," and noting that there's "nothing in the world I like more than checks."

However, she does note at the end of the song that her daughter with husband Offset, Kulture, will always come first. "But nothing in this world that I like more than Kulture," she raps.

Despite her highly publicized feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj, Cardi doesn't appear to take any direct shots at Minaj in the new song, though she does mention bringing "brass knuckles to the scuffle."

"All y'all b**ches in trouble, Bring brass knuckles to the scuffle," she raps. "I heard that Cardi went pop. Yeah, I did go pop. That's me busting they bubble."

In the accompanying artwork, Cardi poses nude except for watch-covered sleeves and high heels, and rocks a gold hat with fringe.

Cardi shared yet another racy photo from the shoot on Instagram on Tuesday writing, "MY SINGLE MONEY IS OUT NOW ON ALL STREAMING SERVICES!"

Earlier this month, Cardi dominated the 2018 American Music Awards, winning three awards and delivering a much-talked-about performance of her hit, "I Like It." Watch below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Shows Off Incredibly Flat Stomach While Asking Fans for This Piece of Post-Baby Advice

Cardi B Hands Out Free Winter Coats at Housing Project in Brooklyn

Cardi B Shares the TMI Way Childbirth Has Affected Her Body