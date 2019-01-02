Cardi B Reveals Plans to Drop New Album in 2019

Cardi B will be releasing a new album in 2019!



The “Be Careful” rapper broke the exciting news while chatting on Instagram Live on New Year’s Day.



“Of course it’s gonna be an album in 2019,” she responded to speculation. “Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that Invasion of Privacy came out, but I don’t know how possible that’s gonna be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy.”



As fans know, Invasion of Privacy was released in April of last year and quickly went multiplatinum, quickly becoming one of the year’s most celebrated albums. She has since been featured on several other artists' work, including Maroon 5’s summer jam “Girls Like You” and El Alfa’s “Mi Miami.” However, she hasn’t released anything of her own since.

Y’all looking forward to a new album from CardiB? 🤔 @iamcardibpic.twitter.com/DBBEoPukG5 — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 1, 2019

Cardi's music has recently been overshadowed by her hot-and-cold relationship with Migos’ Offset, in the wake of several cheating accusations. On Dec. 4, she revealed in a topless video that they had parted ways. "It's nobody's fault, it's just like, I guess we grew out of love," she said at the time.



Later in the month, Offset surprised her on stage at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles, presenting her with $15,000 in flowers and asking for her forgiveness.



"I just wanna to tell you I'm sorry, babe,” he said. “In person, in front of the world, I love you. Whatever I gotta do to show you, I will.”



His stunt, however, didn’t go as planned. After a brief off-mic chat between the two, Offset quickly left the stage with his flowers and her show continued.



Then in late December, Cardi and Offset, who share a daughter named Kulture Kiari, were spotted together in Puerto Rico. The Caribbean getaway reignited speculation that the couple's marriage could be on the mend.



