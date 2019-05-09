Cardi B has a lot of empathy for Britney Spears.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with the 26-year-old rapper at the launch of her new Fashion Nova line at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday night, when she commented on Britney working out to her hit, "I Like It," amid the pop legend's current personal and legal drama.

"It's so dope because I'm a very big Britney Spears fan," Cardi told ET, before launching into a little bit of Britney's 2007 hit, "Piece of Me."

As for whether she'd ever work with Britney, she didn't hesitate.

"What day?" she replied.

On a more serious note, Cardi had a touching message of support for the 37-year-old singer, who a source told ET completed her treatment at a health facility late last month, a little over three weeks after she checked herself in. A source previously told ET that Britney checked herself into the facility after being under tremendous stress over her father, Jamie Spears, suffering a health crisis.

"I love you and I totally understand," Cardi said to Britney. "Fame will really drive you insane. Not only will fame drive you insane, but it's like, once you have money, and everybody just wants to take it from you, or sometimes you just have, like, your own personal problems."

"When you're a celebrity, everyone wants to sue you, everyone wants a piece of the money that you work for -- and it's very frustrating," she continued. "Then you have, like, the whole world looking at you, no privacy, it's crazy. I can't imagine if you do it for such a long time like her."

Cardi B sends a message of support to Britney Spears, talks about why it was so important for her to open up about her liposuction, and reacts to finding out she was booked to work on her first Mother’s Day with Kulture. pic.twitter.com/1YAlzywdH7 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 9, 2019

Britney has certainly been going through a lot the past few days. On top of recently being released from treatment, she was granted a restraining order against her ex-manager, Sam Lufti, on Wednesday. In documents obtained by ET, she alleges that Lufti has been harassing her and her mother, Lynne Spears, since she completed treatment. The singer claims that Lutfi has been texting harassing messages to her and her family, while posting disparaging and disruptive comments on social media. Britney's attorneys also allege that Lutfi has attempted to impact the singer's conservatorship by taking to social media to make calls for "vigilante action," as well as "offering bribes and threatening the release of private information."

Lutfi has filed in opposition. According to the documents obtained by ET, he claimed he had not directly contacted Britney since at least 2009 and the only evidence the conservatorship has is a "brief and non-confrontational text message with Lynne Spears" and tweet replies. He also claimed that his actions "could not have caused a reasonable person to suffer the requisite substantial emotional distress" needed for a restraining order.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Britney's mom filed a legal request to be informed about her eldest daughter's conservatorship case, after previously having not played any role. Jamie has been the singer's conservator since 2008, and he became her sole conservator this year after his former co-conservator, attorney Andrew Wallet, resigned in March.

A status hearing on Britney's conservatorship is set for May 10.

In April, Lynne created a stir among some of Britney's fans when she liked Instagram comments from fans who believed the singer was being held against her will, and comments urging others to listen to the Britney's Gram podcast, which made the allegations. However, there is no corroborating evidence that Britney went to a facility against her will or was being held there; she had also been spotted leaving the facility on multiple occasions while still in treatment, going on outings including to the hair salon and spending time with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Watch the video below for the latest on Britney:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Britney Spears Granted Restraining Order Against Ex-Manager Sam Lutfi

Britney Spears' Mother Lynne Legally Requests to Be Informed About Her Conservatorship Case

Britney Spears 'Doing Really Well' a Week After Leaving Treatment, Source Says

Related Gallery