Cardi B is taking questions about her post-baby body to social media.

The 26-year-old rapper and new mom took to Instagram on Friday to share a pic of herself showing off her impressively flat stomach after giving birth. While she definitely looked proud of her hard work in the gym -- flaunting her abs in a sports bra and track pants and striking a fierce pose with her hands on her hips -- there's still one aspect of her body that she'd like to work on.

"Ladies how do you guys get rid of the black line in the middle of your stomach after giving birth?? cause b**ch😒😒😒😒," Cardi wrote.

The line is called the pregnancy line, according to the American Pregnancy Association, and is usually caused by changing hormones. The line is pretty common and usually fades away on its own shortly after birth.

Fans were quick to jump in with their own advice, suggesting Cardi use cocoa butter and a variety of oils, while other celeb moms, like Tamar Braxton and Jessica Alba, told the rapper that it's all about "time."

Cardi has been candid about her experience with motherhood and everything that comes with it since she gave birth to daughter Kulture in July.

"She broke my vagina," she hilariously claimed during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday.

"Why does nobody tell you about those things? Nobody told me they were gonna stitch my vagina!" she said. "People just be like, 'Oh, when you give birth, it's gonna hurt.' But nobody tells you [the real truth]."

See more on Cardi in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Hands Out Free Winter Coats at Housing Project in Brooklyn

Cardi B Shares the TMI Way Childbirth Has Affected Her Body

Cardi B Reveals the NSFW Birthday Gift She Wants From Offset Ahead of Rowdy Party

Related Gallery