Cardi B Stops Concert to Fix Wardrobe Mishap After Twerking Session

Even Cardi B has to fix a wedgie from time to time!



As fans of the Bronx native know, her and her backup dancers twerking is a common fixture of her live performances. However, the sensual dancing paired with skintight outfits turned out to be too much for Cardi while she performed at the Mount Maunganui Bay Dreams festival in New Zealand on Wednesday.



“Anyways ya’ll, I’ll be right back,” she shared with the audience during a break while wearing a sleek, green getup featuring a super-short, ruffly skirt. “I gotta take this wedgie out my a**.” That’s when she quickly scurried off stage as her fans laughed and cheered.

Cardi at Bay Dreams Festival today in New Zealand 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/d24e1cNi8k — Cardi B Updates (@CardiData) January 2, 2019

This hilariously candid moment from the “Be Careful” rapper took place just one day after she delivered some of the most exciting news of 2019 thus far. On Tuesday, Cardi told fans while streaming on Instagram Live that she intends to release the hotly anticipated follow-up to her multiplatinum-selling record, Invasion of Privacy, this year.



“Of course it’s gonna be an album in 2019,” she responded to speculation. “Hopefully, I could get my album done around the same time that Invasion of Privacy came out, but I don’t know how possible that’s gonna be because I feel like I’m going to be extremely, extremely busy.”



Her first full length was released last April and quickly became one of the year’s most successful albums. Since then, she’s featured on loads of singles for such artists as Maroon 5, DJ Snake, Lil Yachty and El Alfa.

Y’all looking forward to a new album from CardiB? 🤔 @iamcardibpic.twitter.com/DBBEoPukG5 — WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 1, 2019

Get tons more music news down below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Cardi B Reveals Plans to Drop New Album in 2019

Luis Fonsi, Bad Bunny, Cardi B & More Latin Artists Drop New Music to Finish Off the Year

Cardi B and Offset Reunite in Puerto Rico Amid Recent Split

Related Gallery