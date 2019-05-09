Cardi B's new collection is making us go, Okurrr!

The rapper's second installment for Fashion Nova has finally dropped and it's just as sexy and bold as the hip hop star.

Inspired by the '80s and '90s, the new range boasts whopping 107 pieces in both occasion and casual wear that merges boudoir themes and tailoring. Think lace-up details, cinched-in waists, corsets, asymmetric designs and sculpted shoulders in an array of colors from black to fuchsia.

ET caught up with Cardi on set of her campaign shoot earlier this month. She detailed how her new collection compares to her first.

"This one is different than the first because we have more color. We have more cutouts, it's more fun," Cardi told ET's Katie Krause. "It's more summertime, but it also has that Matrix look that I like."

"I wanted a neon jungle [for this] shoot -- vintage, desert vibes. I really wanted it to look like a high fashion campaign because we're doing high fashion on an affordable budget," she added. "It's sexy. So classy and clean. I love it!"

Shop our favorite pieces from Cardi's new collection ahead before they're gone (the last one sold out in minutes!).

