Carrie Underwood is handling her pregnancy like a pro, but she does admit that the second time is "harder."

The 35-year-old pregnant singer beamed at the 2018 CMT Artists of The Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday. ET caught up with the "Cry Pretty" songstress, who admitted that she's been having different symptoms than when she was pregnant with her son, Isaiah.

"It's definitely different than the first time," Underwood confessed. "When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good."

The singer, who sparkled in a Tadashi Shoji draped long sleeve sequin dress with cutout detail, added, "I'm squeezing myself into whatever dresses I can squeeze myself into."

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT

Underwood also revealed that her and husband Mike Fisher's 3-year-old son is excited to be a big brother, but there is one thing he will not be doing.

"He says he won't change any poopy diapers though," Underwood shared. "I understand, maybe I can change his mind."

The couple, who announced they were expecting a second bundle of joy in August, meanwhile, are getting ready for their baby's arrival.

"We have picked out a name, but we're keeping that to ourselves right now," she revealed. "We're fixing to move. I haven't bought anything yet, we still have some of the stuff, cribs and stuff from my son, but we'll figure it out. We're about to move so I'll start buying stuff once we're there. It'd be pointless to buy it and then move it."

Underwood took the stage during the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony, where the show featured an all-female slate of honorees.

"It's a wonderful statement. I think tonight is going to be a fun night," the American Idol alum expressed. "We're going to see some of the best talent that this particular show has ever seen all on one stage together. Not just because we're women, but because everybody here is amazing."

