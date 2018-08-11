Carrie Underwood is baby bumpin'!

The "Jesus Take the Wheel" singer took to Instagram on Friday to share the first photo of her baby bump, days after she announced that she and husband Mike Fisher were expecting their second child together. The couple are already parents to 3-year-old son Isaiah.

Underwood sweetly smiles in the backstage pic, taken just before she headed out to sing to a packed crowd at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee. Her burgeoning belly is in full view, with her silhouette highlighted by the bright lights of the stage. "@ opry ❤️❤️❤️," the blonde beauty captioned the sweet shot.

@ opry ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Aug 10, 2018 at 8:41pm PDT

Underwood revealed she was expecting in an Instagram video on Wednesday, during which she announced her Cry Pretty tour. “You might be wondering or asking, ‘Carrie, why is your tour starting in May?’ Well… yay!” she said in the video, as the camera zoomed out to reveal balloons that spelled “BABY.”

A source told ET shortly after Underwood broke her pregnancy news that she and Fisher were over the moon excited to welcome their little one, especially after her tough recovery from a scary fall last November. The accident at her Nashville home left her with a broken wrist, and required more than 40 stitches on her face.

"This baby is incredibly exciting because it represents new beginnings after a very challenging year," the source said. "She is ready to put her accident behind her and focus on her family and her new album release."

"Mike is thrilled because he desperately wanted another baby, and their son Isaiah even talks about a baby brother or sister, so the whole family is in celebration mode," the source added. "When Mike and Carrie married, he told her he wanted a large family, so this is a dream come true for him."

