Carrie Underwood Shares Sign Her Second Baby's Due Date Is Approaching

Carrie Underwood's baby is almost here!

The "Before He Cheats" singer revealed on Instagram on Saturday that she's reached a major pregnancy milestone -- not being able to tie her own shoes -- which means her due date is fast approaching.

"I can no longer tie my own shoes...So glad I have such sweet helpers! 💖," Underwood captioned a sweet video of husband Mike Fisher and their 3-year-old son, Isaiah, each tying one of her shoes. Underwood and Fisher are adorably patient with little Isaiah in the clip, as he insists on lacing her shoes with several knots -- proving they'll be perfect parents to two little ones!

Underwood announced her pregnancy in August, and while co-hosting the 2018 CMA Awards with Brad Paisley in November, she revealed she's having another boy.

"It's definitely different than the first time," the American Idol alum told ET in October of her second pregnancy. "When they say every pregnancy is different, it really is. Just different symptoms. I feel like this one is just a little harder on my body for some reason. But it's been really good."

"I'm squeezing myself into whatever dresses I can squeeze myself into," she joked. Just weeks later, she shared with fans on Twitter that she had stopped trying to impress with her maternity style, and had resorted to wearing her husband's clothes.

"Officially wearing Mike’s clothes in public now, so… #pregnant #MyClothesDontFit #sorrybabe,” she said.

