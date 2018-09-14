Carrie Underwood’s 3-year-old son, Isaiah, is getting ready to be a big brother!

The 35-year-old country crooner visited The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, where she opened up about her pregnancy, which she publicly announced last month.

"We’re excited to add to the family,” she told host Fallon.

When asked if Isaiah is aware that he’s about to become a brother, Underwood replied, "I don’t think for real he does. He’ll be really sweet and talk to my belly and kiss my belly. He’s the sweetest little boy. I mean, no kid can really know that their life is going to change. He’ll just have to share mommy.”

Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, have tried to incorporate their son into the planning, which hasn’t always worked out.

"We did ask him [if he had a name suggestion], and he did say, ‘Isaiah Michael Fisher,’ which is, of course, his name and would be confusing,” Underwood quipped. "He wants to name everything his name because he thinks that’s special.”

And while she’s excited about baby no. 2, Underwood is currently very focused on her son’s talents. When Fallon asked if she listens to Isaiah singing, she replied, "I try, is that wrong? I’m like judging my three-and-a-half-year-old child to see if he can sing.”

Underwood clarified, "If he is not musically inclined that is fine. I’m excited to find out what he loves and is passionate about and is good at, and I will support that. But I really want him to sing.”

Following Underwood’s pregnancy news, a source opened up to ET, saying, “This baby is incredibly exciting because it represents new beginnings after a very challenging year. She is ready to put her accident behind her and focus on her family and her new album release.”

Underwood’s album, Cry Pretty, is available now, and she performed her new single, “Love Wins,” on The Tonight Show.

For more, watch the clip below:

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Underwood's 'Love Wins' Music Video Is an Explosion of Color -- Watch!

Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood Among CMT's Artists of the Year All-Female Honorees

Carrie Underwood Debuts New Theme Song for 'Sunday Night Football'

Related Gallery