Carrie Underwood returned to the American Idol stage on Sunday night with a powerhouse performance of her new single, "Southbound," for the singing competition's season 17 finale.

The season four winner was dressed in a sexy sequined dress with two splits as she rocked the stage and had everyone, including the judges, on their feet dancing and partying along.



After her performance, Underwood took to Twitter to share how much fun she had returning to the show that kicked off her superstardom.

"I had so much fun back on @AmericanIdol tonight! Good luck to @scarypoolparty and @TheLaineHardy and all the contestants on whatever greatness lies ahead," she wrote. "Thanks, Idol, for always welcoming me home! 💖 #AmericanIdolFinale"



I had so much fun back on @AmericanIdol tonight! Good luck to @scarypoolparty and @TheLaineHardy and all the contestants on whatever greatness lies ahead! Thanks, Idol, for always welcoming me home! 💖 #AmericanIdolFinale — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) May 20, 2019

Earlier this month, Underwood opened up to ET about her current Cry Pretty Tour 360, which she said is a family affair.

"Our first day of the Storyteller Tour, my son Isaiah walked for the first time," she told ET exclusively behind the scenes of her new show. "Now he's four and we're on the Cry Pretty Tour. I just know we're gonna have many more milestones with him and with Jacob, who is three months old."

Headlining a 55-city tour is a lot of work, but there's least one aspect of tour life that gets easier for this working mom.

"I don't have a house to clean," she shared. "I don't have as much laundry to do. I get to work out more consistently when I'm out on the road. I can't get up there and do what I do how I would like to do it if I'm out of shape."

Sunday's 3-hour Idol finale also included performances by season 8 runner-up Adam Lambert, current judge Luke Bryan, "This Is How We Do It" singer Montell Jordan and Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry among others.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Katy Perry and Daddy Yankee Electrify 'American Idol' Stage With 'Con Calma' Remix Performance

CMT Music Awards Announce Record-Breaking Number of Performances Including Carrie Underwood and Luke Bryan

Carrie Underwood Balances Music and Motherhood on Cry Pretty Tour (Exclusive)

Related Gallery