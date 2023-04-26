Casper Extended Its Huge Birthday Sale — Shop Dreamy Discounts on Mattresses and Sheets
Casper, whose popular bed-in-box products are known for quality and affordability, has extended its huge Birthday Sale. If you're ready to upgrade your bedroom for spring, you can get 15% off all Casper mattresses, sheets, pillows, bed frames and more until Sunday, April 30. The Casper sale offers something for anyone looking for seriously comfortable sleep at even cozier prices.
Ahead of the summer heat, it's only natural to want to refresh our current living spaces and invest in better sleep. Your bedroom, after all, is a place you're likely spending a lot of time in, so now is the perfect time to pick up a new bed and cooling bedding for less.
The new Casper Mattress is a cooling mattress made from Casper Signature Foam that soothes you to sleep. Perfect for the new season, the mattress' AirScape Technology channels away heat and humidity. Even better, you'll get two pillows and a white sheet set with your mattress for more sleep savings.
The new cooling mattress on the block from Casper gives you comfort at an affordable price. This bundles includes free gifts like the Original Casper Pillow and the Percale Sheet Set all at one great price.
Another great option is the best-selling Casper Original Mattress. According to shoppers, this comfortable mattress is like sleeping on a cloud. The Zoned Support and foam material support your back to relieve pain and pressure while its innovative cooling system keeps you at the ideal temperature all night.
Ahead, shop all of the best bedding and mattress deals from Casper's Birthday Sale before it's too late.
Unlock your best night’s sleep on Casper's best-selling mattress with balanced support and cooling.
Get unbeatable zoned support from a perfect combination of premium body conforming foam and resilient springs for a good night's sleep every night with the Original Hybrid Mattress
It's like you're sleeping in heaven. With a velvety soft layer and knit fabrics, this mattress makes bedtime more cozy and helps ease you into bed, while the layers provide support and comfort. Plus, you get $345 off the retail price.
Casper's Airscape cooling gel works with air circulated gel pods in this hybrid mattress to give you the best support for your aching back, and a cooler sleep. What more could you ask for?
By preventing overheating and giving you a cooling sensation, the Wave Hybrid Snow allows you to sleep without interruptions throughout the night. It will help align your lower back for those with back pain.
The Comfy Bundle has the bedding essentials to refresh your sleep setup quickly and easily: two Original Pillows and the Percale Sheet Set.
Swap out your flannel sheets for something a bit lighter this spring. Made with a unique weave, these sheets allow for maximum breathability.
Made with a down-alternative fill, the popular Casper Original Pillow mimics the airy softness of down.
