Casper's Secret Sale Is Too Good to Miss: Here's How to Save Up to 60% On Mattresses Now

Casper Nova Hybrid
Casper
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:11 PM PDT, September 17, 2023

Sleep easy and save big on Casper mattresses during this secret sale.

Autumn nights with cooler weather are right around the corner, which means you'll want a cozy bed to curl up in after long days. If you missed the Labor Day sleep savings, you don't have to wait for Black Friday to score dreamy deals on a new mattress. Casper is hosting a huge Secret Sale right now with major discounts on everything you need to get some much-needed rest.

Now through Wednesday, September 20, Casper is offering up to 60% off select mattresses at its secret sale. You can also save big on sheets, pillows and other bedding accessories for seriously comfortable sleep at even cozier prices.

Shop the Casper Secret Sale

As the seasons change, it's only natural to want to refresh our living spaces and invest in better sleep. One of the best deals right now is on the Casper Nova Hybrid Mattress. For a queen size mattress, you can get 56% off the regular price of $2,295, bringing the sleeper down to $997. Customers love the luxuriously soft Nova Hybrid mattress with more than 500 rave reviews, one of which said "this bed feels like you’re laying on a cloud." 

Whether you're looking for a memory foam option or one to keep you cool through the night, score major savings with the best mattress deals from Casper's Secret Sale.

Nova Hybrid Mattress

Nova Hybrid Mattress
Casper

Nova Hybrid Mattress

It's like you're sleeping in heaven. With a velvety soft layer and knit fabrics, this mattress makes bedtime more cozy and helps ease you into bed, while the layers provide support and comfort. Plus, you get 56% off the retail price. 

$2,295 $997

Shop Now

Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress

Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress
Casper

Nova Hybrid Snow Mattress

For hot sleepers, the QuickCool Cover on the Nova Hybrid Snow creates a cool-to-the-touch experience every time you crawl in bed. HeatDelete Bands direct heat away from your body throughout the night to keep you comfortable.

$2,795 $1,097

Shop Now

Element Pro Mattress

Element Pro Mattress
Casper

Element Pro Mattress

Casper's Element Pro Mattress is on sale for less than $500. It features a DualFoam Design for all-night comfort and AirScape to increase airflow to help keep you cool at night.

$995 $498

Shop Now

The Essential

The Essential
Casper

The Essential

Save up to 35% on this no-frills basic mattress from Casper, which provides all the support and comfort you need at an especially reasonable price.

$595 $447

Shop Now

For even more discounts from top-rated mattress brands, check out our guide to all the best mattress sales and deals happening right now. 

