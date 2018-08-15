'Catfish' Star Nev Schulman and Wife Expecting Baby No. 2

Catfish creator Nev Schulman is going to be a father twice over!

The 33-year-old TV host and his wife, Laura Perlongo, announced that they have another baby on the way -- and they did it in the most charming way possible.

Schulman posted a photo of himself and his family all happily looking into an oven – where a single bun is “baking.” Get it? If you need clarification, he captioned the image, “WE GOT A BUN IN THE OVEN! See you in January lil’ guy.” Was that final line confirmation that they are having a boy?

Schulman and Perlongo welcomed their daughter, Cleo James, in October 2016, meaning she’ll be well on her way to two and a half when she becomes an older sister.

The exciting news arrives just three months after the Catfish creator came under fire for sexual misconduct allegations. His popular MTV show was put on hold as an investigation was launched. However, by June, MTV presented their findings, vindicating Schulman.

“Although we never received a formal complaint, MTV and Critical Content (which produces Catfish) immediately engaged an independent third-party investigator,” MTV said in a statement to ET at the time. “The independent investigator found the allegations made in the YouTube videos to be not credible and without merit.”

Schulman returned to work soon after.

