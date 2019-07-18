Fans finally got to see the highly-anticipated trailer for Cats on Thursday, Universal Pictures' big-screen adaptation of the celebrated Broadway musical, and the early reviews have been a little less than purrrfect.

The colorful, surreal glimpse at the upcoming blockbuster musical gave fans an up-close look at Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Dame Judi Dench and more stars in costume, with the enhancement of digital fur.

Special attention has also been paid to Swift's appearance as Bombalurina in the trailer -- a character co-star Rebel Wilson recently told ET is "the sexiest out of all the cats."

As it turns out, the "sexiness" of the film's cats is one of the things some people on Twitter had a wide range of reactions to, with some fans very excited and claiming Swift "looks great as a cat." Another user, meanwhile, wrote that Swift giving seductive glances as a cat is what "the face of death" looks like.

THIS IS FURTASTIC, PAWESOME, AND PURRFECT ARE U KITTEN ME. TAYLOR SWIFT IS A CAT IS WHAT WE ALL NEEDED! #CatsTrailerpic.twitter.com/bNx9U4qwdz — bela🦋 (@belalovestaylor) July 18, 2019

Technology has only evolved so one day Taylor Swift could become an actual cat. 😸✨ pic.twitter.com/mZKKNZ4Rv0 — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) July 18, 2019

Other fans have some real qualms about the costuming, from complaints about the somewhat wonky CGI, to concerns that the film is trying to appropriate and co-opt the "Furries" community.

A friendly reminder that you can criticise the aesthetics of *that* trailer without also punching down on the Cat Pervert community 🥰 — Ben Jenkins (@bencjenkins) July 19, 2019

when I’m in the theater for Taylor Swift and the furries start coming in pic.twitter.com/1uC44ffXir — ☁️ (@amysflorence) July 18, 2019

explain to me how the effects behind cats are more sophisticated than barf pic.twitter.com/qxs5MgHgqf — Sarah Emerson (@SarahNEmerson) July 19, 2019

Me: I have a recurrent nightmare where #DameJudiDench is a cat and constantly pushes my stuff off the table just because she can...



Therapist: Is just a dream. #CatsMovie: pic.twitter.com/lpjMSartbJ — Jay Smith (@jayjayathome) July 19, 2019

So excited for Cats (2019)!! pic.twitter.com/vBvm8l8zyr — annika 🍻🎨 (@ghostbatcomix) July 19, 2019

All complaints aside, there are still many fans who can't wait to see Cats right when it opens, and will be wearing their best cat ensembles to the midnight screenings.

Me on the way to the theater when Cats comes out on Christmas



pic.twitter.com/8yaHG82DvM — ✨rebekah ✨ (@rebekahswiftie) July 19, 2019

me on my way to the midnight screening of cats pic.twitter.com/ZvnoejBuAg — katelyn (@noitskatelyn) July 19, 2019

And of course, because it's Twitter, some fans think the whole project is a government conspiracy.

"Cats is a psyop. Cats has James Corden and Taylor Swift and Jason Derulo. Cats could only possibly be conceived through the cooperation of the CIA, Bank of America, and Pfizer," @Pizza_Suplex wrote. "Cats is MKULTRA Phase 3."

Cats is a psyop. Cats has James Corden and Taylor Swift and Jason Derulo. Cats could only possibly be conceived through the cooperation of the CIA, Bank of America, and Pfizer. Cats is MKULTRA Phase 3. pic.twitter.com/OXVJn4zo1o — Pat "Knife Museum" Gill (@Pizza_Suplex) July 18, 2019

Meanwhile, Josh Gad chimed in with a suggestion on how they could have saved some bucks, tweeting a picture of a cat in a pirate hat which he captioned, "My version would have been far less expensive."

My version would have been far less expensive pic.twitter.com/yUv3aDNtJ5 — Josh Gad (@joshgad) July 18, 2019

The movie, which hits theaters Dec. 20, 2019, also stars dance icons like Les Twins (Beyonce's featured hip-hop dancers and World of Dance season one champs) and Francesca Hayward (a principal dancer in the Royal Ballet), with choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, who has worked on Broadway shows like Hamilton, In the Heights and Bandstand.

Hear more in the video below!

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Cats' Official Trailer Drops With Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and More in Digital Fur

'Cats' Movie: First Look at Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson and More Stars in Rehearsal

Jennifer Hudson Sings 'Memory' During 'Cats' Presentation at CinemaCon

Taylor Swift Attends 'Cats' Wrap Party in Leopard Print Look

Related Gallery