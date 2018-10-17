CBS is giving a new show the plum-Super Bowl slot.

The World's Best, the upcoming talent competition series hosted by James Corden, will premiere after Super Bowl LIII on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 at approximately 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, CBS announced on Wednesday.

Corden, who also serves as an executive producer on the 10-episode series, will be joined by an A-list panel of judges: Drew Barrymore, RuPaul Charles and Faith Hill. Mark Darnell (American Idol, Ellen's Game of Games), Mark Burnett (Survivor, The Voice) and Corden's producing partner Ben Winston (The Late Late Show With James Corden, Happy Together) also executive produce.

The World's Best is being touted as a "first-of-its kind global talent competition" that will feature acts from every genre imaginable, from every corner of the planet. Performers will not only have to impress the American judges, but will also need to impress the “wall of the world,” featuring 50 experts from around the world and every field of entertainment to advance through the competition. Only one act will be crowned The World's Best.

“What a super combination -- the world’s biggest sporting event paired with the world’s biggest talent competition,” said Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment. “The World's Best is perfect post-Super Bowl programming for viewers of all ages. It features elite acts from around the world delivering jaw-dropping performances, a talented mix of fan-favorite judges and is produced by the most innovative minds in television, Mike Darnell, Mark Burnett, Ben Winston and James Corden, who also serves as our brilliant host.”

Scoring the post-Super Bowl time slot practically guarantees the biggest audience, with broadcast networks utilizing it to debut anticipated series or popular returning shows in its stable. Earlier this year, NBC aired a Super Bowl-themed episode of This Is Us following the big game, drawing record viewership for the series with nearly 27 million viewers tuning in that evening. Previously, Fox launched 24: Legacy in 2017 and CBS aired a special episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in 2016.

