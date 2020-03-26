Celeb Baseball Fans Celebrate #OpeningDayAtHome -- See Their Pics!

Thursday was set to be Opening Day for Major League Baseball, however, due to the public health practices in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, America's favorite pastime is on hold for now.

But that won't stop baseball fans from celebrating their favorite sport! The MLB, its teams and supporters all across the country and around the world took to social media to celebrate #OpeningDayAtHome, sharing photos, videos and tributes to the game they love and the teams they root for.

The league shared its own tribute, narrated by Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, noting that, "Even though we’re apart, we can come together."

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander didn't have to go to work, so he sat wife Kate Upton and their 1-year-old daughter, Genevieve, down to watch some highlights from seasons past.

"Forcing the family to watch my 2007 no hitter streaming on @mlb. 'You’ll sit here and watch it and like it.' 😂#openingdayathome," Verlander captioned his Instagram pic.

Holly Robinson Peete's 22-year-old son, R.J., works as a clubhouse assistant for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the actress said her family was doing their best to stay positive during the shutdown.

"Trying not to be too bummed about the fact that it’s supposed to be #mlb #OpeningDay," Peete captioned a collage of photos of her son in uniform and on the job. "It’s such a big day for so many. Staying in a place of gratitude for the opportunity for RJ to be a part of the #Dodgers family. But we are a little sad today for sure. 🙏🏽💙⚾️ as RJ has been saying every morning at home “thank God for another day.” #OpeningDayAtHome."

Former Bachelor and die-hard Chicago Cubs fan Ben Higgins also shared photos as he broke out all his baseball gear but continued to practice social distancing.

"One of our favorite days of the year would have been today! So instead we are celebrating at home!" Higgins wrote. "See you all soon @MLB....We hope! #OpeningDayAtHome."

One of our favorite days of the year would have been today! So instead we are celebrating at home! See you all soon @MLB....We hope! #OpeningDayAtHomepic.twitter.com/2bbhFUqjMW — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) March 26, 2020

See more #OpeningDayAtHome tributes below:

This is how we do our virtual MLB WhipAround show!



Check us out on @FS1 tonight at 6:30 PM ET! #OpeningDayAtHomepic.twitter.com/AjlHvvUviC — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 26, 2020

Oh to just see the infield grass, smell the peanuts, and hear the words “play ball”... — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 26, 2020

Can't wait for baseball season to start up again. I've been practicing my first pitch at home. I've broken 2 lamps so far.#OpeningDayAtHomepic.twitter.com/C8aUEO1omF — Joe Mantegna (@JoeMantegna) March 26, 2020

How Tom Hanks, Andy Cohen and Colton Underwood Are Coping With Coronavirus | ET Live @ Home This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



