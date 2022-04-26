Celebrate Your Wife This Mother's Day with 18 Gift Ideas That Will Make Her Smile
Mother's Day is less than a few weeks away and it's true — kids actually aren't the only ones tasked with finding the perfect gift for Mom ahead of the big holiday. Husbands are also shopping for thoughtful Mother's Day gifts for their wives, which might even include a big-ticket luxury item or two outside of the kids' spending budget.
If you're determined to make this the very best Mother's Day for your wife, you're going to need a standout gift to go the extra mile in celebrating them. Not sure where to start? ET has you covered with enough gift ideas to ensure your wife feels the love on May 8 — with Mother's Day gifts from brands like Kendra Scott, Le Creuset, Artifact Uprising, Kate Spade, Uncommon Goods, Nordstrom and more.
Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best Mother's Day gifts for your wife.
If your wife loves a good mimosa, then these sugar cubes are a must. They come in berry or citrus flavored sets and can turn champagne or prosecco into a deliciously fun drink.
Be transported to a place you both love with Homesick Candles' collection of candles. Right now, the Mother's Day Sale is taking 20% off dozens of candles.
Help your wife relax after a long day with a pocket-sized muscle massager made for on-the-go tension relief and recovery.
Your wife wont get tired of this necklace made with everyday wear in mind. Delicate and dainty, this piece is perfect for layering or simple standalone style.
Flowers are the perfect gift for any occasion — especially Mother's Day.
Treat your wife to an elevated (and totally enviable) kitchen essential with this olive-colored dutch oven from Le Creuset.
Place her favorite bottle of wine into this portable wine tote with outdoor-friendly wine glasses for a personalized gift she'll adore.
Mom will freak out when she opens this nifty gift. The NuFaceTrinity is the ultimate anti-aging device that uses microcurrent technology to improve the look of the skin's contour, fine lines, wrinkles and firmness, according to NuFace. This supercharged package also comes with a Super Peptide Booster Serum, Silk Creme Activator, Skincare Travel Bag, and a Clean Sweep Brush.
Give your wife the gift of an elegant, fashionable touch this Mother's Day with a staple Kate Spade handbag — a great gift for the busy mom in your life.
Make life easier for a busy new mom on the go with this new Apple Watch Series 7, now on sale only at Amazon.
Give the sweetest (and chicest) reminder of what your mother means to you with a classic Kendra Scott "Mom" pendant.
If Chanel No5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.
A diaper bag is an essential for any new mom, but they're not always the most aesthetically pleasing. Show the new mom in your life you care this Mother's Day with this super-stylish faux suede backpack from Petunia Pickle Bottom. The magnetic closure allows for soundless, easy entry, and a zip-down, fold-out changing station, wipes case, and extra pockets make for a smart organizational design she will love toting with her.
Give the golden girl her morning cup of joe in style.
Help your wife to keep her memories close with a classic photo book — a great way to help any mom celebrate her big day and beyond.
Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso cappuccino maker, a must-have for any coffee fan.
With an espadrille-style rope insole and memory foam padding, these effortless sandals are as comfortable as spa slides.
This waffleknit robe, inspired by the world's finest spas, is at the top of must-haves for every new mom. She'll appreciate the hint of luxury and utilitarian pockets in the relaxing loungewear.
Let your wife purchase the perfect Mother's Day gift for herself with a gift card offering.
Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.
