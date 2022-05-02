Shopping

Celebrate Your Wife This Mother's Day with 21 Gift Ideas That Will Make Her Smile

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Mother's Day gifts for your wife
Getty Images

Mother's Day is a few days away and it's true — kids actually aren't the only ones tasked with finding the perfect gift for Mom ahead of the big holiday. Husbands are also shopping for thoughtful Mother's Day gifts for their wives, which might even include a big-ticket luxury item (perhaps a pendant necklace or diamond earrings) or two outside of the kids' spending budget. 

If you're determined to make this the very best Mother's Day for your wife, you're going to need a standout gift to go the extra mile in celebrating them. Not sure where to start? ET has you covered with enough gift ideas to ensure your wife feels the love on May 8 — with Mother's Day gifts from brands like Kendra Scott, Le Creuset, Artifact Uprising, Kate Spade, Uncommon Goods, Nordstrom and more.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best Mother's Day gifts for your wife. 

LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring
LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring
Amazon
LA4VE 14K White Gold Round-cut Diamond Stud Earring

Show your love and appreciation when you gift these lab grown diamond solitaire stud earrings. 

$575
1.50 CARAT
$400
1 CARAT
NuFace Trinity Supercharged Skincare Routine
NuFace Trinity Supercharged Skincare Routine
NuFace
NuFace Trinity Supercharged Skincare Routine

Mom will freak out when she opens this nifty gift. The NuFaceTrinity is the ultimate anti-aging device that uses microcurrent technology to improve the look of the skin's contour, fine lines, wrinkles and firmness, according to NuFace. This supercharged package also comes with a Super Peptide Booster Serum, Silk Creme Activator, Skincare Travel Bag, and a Clean Sweep Brush. 

 

$370$296
Kate Spade Spencer Universal Laptop Bag
Kate Spade Spencer Universal Laptop Bag
Kate Spade
Kate Spade Spencer Universal Laptop Bag

Give your wife the gift of an elegant, fashionable touch this Mother's Day with a staple Kate Spade handbag — a great gift for the busy mom in your life.

$298$224 WITH CODE 'MOTHERSDAY'
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker
Amazon
Nespresso Vertuo Plus Coffee and Espresso Maker

Caffeinate with just the press of a button with this Nespresso cappuccino maker, a must-have for any coffee fan.

$159$119
Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio
Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio
Uncommon Goods
Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio

If your wife loves a good mimosa, then these sugar cubes are a must. They come in berry or citrus flavored sets and can turn champagne or prosecco into a deliciously fun drink. 

$30
Mother's Day Homesick Candles
Mother's Day Homesick Candles
Homesick Candles
Mother's Day Homesick Candles

Be transported to a place you both love with Homesick Candles' collection of candles. Right now, the Mother's Day Sale is taking 20% off dozens of candles. 

STARTING AT $27
Theragun Mini
Theragun Mini
Therabody
Theragun Mini

Help your wife relax after a long day with a pocket-sized muscle massager made for on-the-go tension relief and recovery. 

$199$159
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace
Kendra Scott
Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace

Your wife wont get tired of this necklace made with everyday wear in mind. Delicate and dainty, this piece is perfect for layering or simple standalone style. 

$70
UrbanStems The Unicorn Flower Arrangement
UrbanStems The Unicorn Flower Arrangement
UrbanStems
UrbanStems The Unicorn Flower Arrangement

Flowers are the perfect gift for any occasion — especially Mother's Day.

$58
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven

Treat your wife to an elevated (and totally enviable) kitchen essential with this olive-colored dutch oven from Le Creuset.

$400
Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses
Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses
Amazon
Wine Tote Bag with Stainless Steel Stemless Wine Glasses

Place her favorite bottle of wine into this portable wine tote with outdoor-friendly wine glasses for a personalized gift she'll adore.

$53$50
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 41mm

Make life easier for a busy new mom on the go with this new Apple Watch Series 7, now on sale only at Amazon.

$399$329
Mom Pendant Necklace in Silver
Mom Pendant Necklace in Silver
Kendra Scott
Mom Pendant Necklace in Silver

Give the sweetest (and chicest) reminder of what your mother means to you with a classic Kendra Scott "Mom" pendant.

$58
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum
Ulta
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum

If Chanel No5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.

$146
Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack Diaper Bag
Boxy Backpack Diaper Bag
Nordstrom
Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack Diaper Bag

A diaper bag is an essential for any new mom, but they're not always the most aesthetically pleasing. Show the new mom in your life you care this Mother's Day with this super-stylish faux suede backpack from Petunia Pickle Bottom. The magnetic closure allows for soundless, easy entry, and a zip-down, fold-out changing station, wipes case, and extra pockets make for a smart organizational design she will love toting with her. 

$189
Williams Sonoma Ember Coffee Mug 2
Williams Sonoma Ember Coffee Mug 2
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Ember Coffee Mug 2

Give the golden girl her morning cup of joe in style.

$150
Artifact Uprising Everyday Photo Book
Artifact Uprising Everyday Photo Book
Artifact Uprising
Artifact Uprising Everyday Photo Book

Help your wife to keep her memories close with a classic photo book — a great way to help any mom celebrate her big day and beyond.

$62
NYDJ Rossi Flat Sandals
NYDJ Rossi Flat Sandals
NYDJ
NYDJ Rossi Flat Sandals

With an espadrille-style rope insole and memory foam padding, these effortless sandals are as comfortable as spa slides. 

$119
Parachute Waffle Robe
Parachute Waffle Robe
Parachute
Parachute Waffle Robe

This waffleknit robe, inspired by the world's finest spas, is at the top of must-haves for every new mom. She'll appreciate the hint of luxury and utilitarian pockets in the relaxing loungewear.

$129
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon.com eGift Card
Amazon
Amazon Gift Card

Right now you can get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy $50 in Amazon gift cards. Treat the love of your life to an Amazon gift card and get free Amazon money for yourself to spend on Prime Day. 

$25 AND UP
Nordstrom Gift Card
Nordstrom Gift Card
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Gift Card

Let your wife purchase the perfect Mother's Day gift for herself with a gift card offering.

$5 AND UP

 

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mother's Day Gift Guide 2022: Flower Delivery, Fashion, Beauty & More

The Best Perfumes for Women — Chanel, Marc Jacobs, Gucci & More

14 Sweetest Mother's Day Jewelry Gifts to Shop from Kendra Scott

All The Best Mother's Day Gifts You Can Get On Amazon

Where to Shop for Diamond Jewelry Online — 14 Best Mother's Day Gifts

Mother's Day Beauty Gifts: Dyson, Chanel, Fenty Beauty and More

The Best Mother's Day Gifts for New Moms

The Best Wine Club Subscriptions to Gift This Mother's Day

 