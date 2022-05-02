Mother's Day is a few days away and it's true — kids actually aren't the only ones tasked with finding the perfect gift for Mom ahead of the big holiday. Husbands are also shopping for thoughtful Mother's Day gifts for their wives, which might even include a big-ticket luxury item (perhaps a pendant necklace or diamond earrings) or two outside of the kids' spending budget.

If you're determined to make this the very best Mother's Day for your wife, you're going to need a standout gift to go the extra mile in celebrating them. Not sure where to start? ET has you covered with enough gift ideas to ensure your wife feels the love on May 8 — with Mother's Day gifts from brands like Kendra Scott, Le Creuset, Artifact Uprising, Kate Spade, Uncommon Goods, Nordstrom and more.

Ahead, shop ET's picks for the best Mother's Day gifts for your wife.

NuFace Trinity Supercharged Skincare Routine NuFace NuFace Trinity Supercharged Skincare Routine Mom will freak out when she opens this nifty gift. The NuFaceTrinity is the ultimate anti-aging device that uses microcurrent technology to improve the look of the skin's contour, fine lines, wrinkles and firmness, according to NuFace. This supercharged package also comes with a Super Peptide Booster Serum, Silk Creme Activator, Skincare Travel Bag, and a Clean Sweep Brush. $370 $296 Buy Now

Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio Uncommon Goods Minute Mimosa Sugar Cube Trio If your wife loves a good mimosa, then these sugar cubes are a must. They come in berry or citrus flavored sets and can turn champagne or prosecco into a deliciously fun drink. $30 Buy Now

Mother's Day Homesick Candles Homesick Candles Mother's Day Homesick Candles Be transported to a place you both love with Homesick Candles' collection of candles. Right now, the Mother's Day Sale is taking 20% off dozens of candles. STARTING AT $27 Shop Now

Theragun Mini Therabody Theragun Mini Help your wife relax after a long day with a pocket-sized muscle massager made for on-the-go tension relief and recovery. $199 $159 Buy Now

Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace Kendra Scott Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace Your wife wont get tired of this necklace made with everyday wear in mind. Delicate and dainty, this piece is perfect for layering or simple standalone style. $70 Buy Now

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Ulta Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum If Chanel No5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness. $146 Buy Now

Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack Diaper Bag Nordstrom Petunia Pickle Bottom Boxy Backpack Diaper Bag A diaper bag is an essential for any new mom, but they're not always the most aesthetically pleasing. Show the new mom in your life you care this Mother's Day with this super-stylish faux suede backpack from Petunia Pickle Bottom. The magnetic closure allows for soundless, easy entry, and a zip-down, fold-out changing station, wipes case, and extra pockets make for a smart organizational design she will love toting with her. $189 Buy Now

Parachute Waffle Robe Parachute Parachute Waffle Robe This waffleknit robe, inspired by the world's finest spas, is at the top of must-haves for every new mom. She'll appreciate the hint of luxury and utilitarian pockets in the relaxing loungewear. $129 Buy Now

Amazon Gift Card Amazon Amazon Gift Card Right now you can get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy $50 in Amazon gift cards. Treat the love of your life to an Amazon gift card and get free Amazon money for yourself to spend on Prime Day. $25 AND UP Buy Now

Nordstrom Gift Card Nordstrom Nordstrom Gift Card Let your wife purchase the perfect Mother's Day gift for herself with a gift card offering. $5 AND UP Buy Now

Check out more ideas from our ultimate guide to Mother's Day gifts for every type of mom and from our friends at Dabl and CBS Essentials.

