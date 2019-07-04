Happy Fourth of July!

In honor of Independence Day, the stars have been taking to social media to share pics, videos and tweets about how they're celebrating the special holiday. From backyard BBQs to poolside hangs, we've rounded up all the ways some of your favorite A-listers are enjoying their four-day weekend.

"NASA" singer Ariana Grande took her love for both America and space to a whole new level, sharing a photo of herself posing inside an astronaut suit alongside the flag.

Instagram Stories

What would the holiday be without some fireworks, right? Katy Perry -- who has been in Hawaii filming her next music video -- tweeted a reference to her 2010 hit, "Firework."

bb ur a firewerk — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) July 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Scooter Braun let his followers know that on this holiday, he's unfazed by all the drama surrounding him and Taylor Swift over his recent purchase of her former record label, Big Machine.

"Amazing day surrounded by friends and family. Prepping the grill," he wrote in a series of tweets. "Happy 4th."

Amazing day surrounded by friends and family 😁 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) July 4, 2019

Prepping the grill — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) July 4, 2019

Happy 4th 🇺🇸 — Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) July 4, 2019

Kristin Cavallari was up bright and early, sharing a cute photo of herself in American flag overalls in front of a giant grill. "How we 4th 🎇," she captioned the snap, which also featured her dogs.

Lovebirds Pink and Carey Hart also took to Instagram to wish their fans a "Happy Independence Day," with photos featuring their two kids, daughter Willow and son Jameson.

"I hope you enjoy this day w/ your family and friends," wrote Hart. "Thank you to all active duty military and veterans who dedicate their lives for all of us. No matter your party, enjoy this day as an American and appreciate the country that we live in. I've been to many amazing countries around the world, but there is no other place I want to call home than here. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸"

"Happy 4th of July," added Pink. "May we all find independence wherever we are. #freedomandlove #wishesforall #universal #love #germany."

See more social posts from the stars below:

