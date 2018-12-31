Celine Dion Rocks Out at Lady Gaga's Las Vegas Residency -- Watch!

Celine Dion is living her best life!

On Sunday, the 50-year-old singer attended Enigma, Lady Gaga's Las Vegas residency, and couldn't hold back her excitement. Fans in the audience spotted Dion energetically dancing and singing along to Gaga's hit songs.

In one clip, a sparkly, mini-dress clad Dion, strikes poses, fist pumps the air and claps her hands as she shouts along to "The Edge of Glory."

Celine Dion living her best life during "The Edge of Glory" at #Enigma tonight! pic.twitter.com/yRaM2E8TbN — Lady Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) December 31, 2018

Another video shows the "My Heart Will Go On" singer nailing the choreography to "Bad Romance" as she jokes around and sings every word.

Celine Dion slaying the Bad Romance choreo pic.twitter.com/ZRspm8oRKy — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) December 31, 2018

Gaga, who kicked off her residency last Friday, certainly appreciated Dion's presence in the crowd! The Star is Born star even spoke about Dion's kindness on stage, before dedicating "You and I" to the iconic singer.

"Give it up for Celine Dion! She prayed with me and my entire crew backstage before the show. That is how amazing she is," Gaga, 32, revealed. "And when she was asked if she had any advice for me in Las Vegas, she said that I wouldn't need it because I was strong and I knew what I was doing. And oh my God, I swear to you, the number of women that I can count on one hand that are supportive in this industry, it's, like, I would lose fingers, OK?"

"You are amazing. You're supportive, you're talented, you're legendary and you're kind," she continued. "And I sang your songs over and over again as a child. I told you backstage, 'The Prayer' with Andrea Bocelli is one of the most beautiful songs of all time. So I'm going to dedicate this song to not just everybody in this room, but to you too, Celine. This one's for you and I!"

Lady Gaga talking about Celine Dion being in the audience and how they prayed together backstage tonight. #Enigmapic.twitter.com/5WAErnGdBr — Bobby Caruso (@BobbysByline) December 31, 2018

Following the show, Gaga took to her Instagram Story to share a video of Dion's dance moves as well as a sweet message. "I love you Celine!" Gaga wrote alongside a pic of herself in costume.

Dion's attendance at Gaga's show comes just months after the "All By Myself" singer announced that she's ending her own Vegas residency in June 2019. The announcement came after more than 1,000 shows and two separate residencies at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

